Serve You Rx Transitions Ownership of Overdose Aid Kit Program to the Clinton Foundation for National Scaling

In a significant move to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic that has ravaged communities across the United States, Serve You Rx announced the transition of ownership of its life-saving Overdose Aid Kit (OAK) program to the Clinton Foundation.

The opioid epidemic has devastated communities nationwide, with 109,000 lives lost to drug overdose in the United States in 2022 alone. In light of this urgent need for intervention, the transition of the OAK program to the Clinton Foundation holds great promise for its national scalability and impact.

During the press conference, Chris Thrasher, Chief Executive Officer of the Substance Use Disorders and Recovery Division at the Clinton Foundation, highlighted the Foundation's ongoing commitment to addressing the opioid crisis. He stated, "The OAK Program is a brand-new Clinton initiative that will work to get naloxone into as many businesses, schools, government agencies, and households as possible by installing these boxes. And we are grateful for our partnership with Serve You Rx for transitioning this program over to us at the Clinton Foundation so we can begin to scale it nationally."

Justin Jasniewski, CEO of Serve You Rx, expressed enthusiasm for the transition, noting, "We are thrilled to entrust our OAK Program to the Clinton Foundation, especially during such a pivotal moment in the nation's fight against overdose deaths and addiction. With the Foundation's resources, passion, and commitment, we're confident that they will amplify the OAK mission of delivering life-saving naloxone to those that need it and meeting them where they are in their communities without shame or stigma."

The OAK Program represents a crucial step in saving lives and mitigating the far-reaching impacts of the opioid crisis. As the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities partners with the Clinton Foundation to launch the "Mobilize Recovery Across Georgia Bus Tour," this collaboration is a beacon of hope and progress in the ongoing battle against addiction.

About Serve You Rx

Serve You Rx is a full-service pharmacy solutions provider based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that specializes in pharmacy benefit management, mail order services, and specialty medication management. For more than 36 years, Serve You Rx has been collaborating with benefit advisors, third-party administrators, and employer groups to design and deliver strategies that reduce prescription drug costs and ensure appropriate utilization of and access to affordable and clinically appropriate medication therapies.

