Nextaff Group, LLC: Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens St Louis, MO Technology Office

Owner brings over 30 years of experience in cyber, defense, engineering, and finance to Technology Staffing Agency.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a technology staffing agency location in St. Louis, Missouri.

The St Louis staffing office is owned and operated by Dan Berger and will be located in St. Louis, however, will have the capacity to recruit and service nationwide. The office will focus primarily on staffing and recruiting for the technology sector.

"I am thrilled to open my new staffing agency and to have the opportunity toward making a positive impact in my community," said Dan Berger, owner of NEXTAFF of St Louis - Technology. "Also, a wise man once told me 'To be successful in your career find a mentor'. Being part of the Nextaff community will give me the opportunity to help shape future technology leaders."

"Dan has so much specialized experience, I am excited to see him leverage that in the technology staffing sector," says Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Nextaff. "Dan's many years of service to our country also provides him a unique vantage point in recruiting and I am thrilled to have someone of his caliber on our team."

The office is located at 5377 State Hwy N, Suite 396, Cottleville, MO 66304. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of St Louis - Technology.

"I am looking forward to connecting with our clients and candidates, alike, and placing quality talent in fulfilling positions that meet their and our client's needs," said Berger.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com.

