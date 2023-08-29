Uniphore, one of the world's largest AI-native, enterprise SaaS companies, today announced that it has been recognized in ten Gartner Hype Cycle reports focused on the critical AI and analytics technologies that are driving rapid innovation across enterprise organizations worldwide.

Gartner Hype Cycle reports provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives organizations a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of specific business goals.1

As a result, businesses leverage these tools when mapping out their technology strategies and forecasting their future needs and investment areas. According to Gartner, "Hype Cycles and Priority Matrices help CIO and IT leaders to evaluate innovations based on perceived value, business benefit, adoption rate and future direction."2

In these reports, Uniphore is recognized as a Sample Vendor for:

Emotion AI: Gartner notes, "Emotion AI is considered transformational as it turns human behavioral attributes into data that will have a large impact on human-machine interface (HMI). Machines will become more "humanized" as they can detect sentiments in many different contexts. Furthermore, applying deep learning to computer vision or audio-based systems to analyze emotions in real time has spawned new use cases for customer experience enhancements, employee wellness and many other areas." 3

Speech Analytics: Gartner notes,"Rapid advancements in speech-to-text technologies and natural language technology in recent years, including the use of AI techniques such as machine learning, have improved categorization and analysis accuracy. This is enabling organizations to be more accurate and confident when using the insights surfaced from analyzing voice conversations for compliance, training, analytics and collaboration initiatives."4

Uniphore is also specifically recognized as a Sample Vendor for "Emotion AI in Healthcare and Life Sciences (HCLS)" and "Emotion AI in Marketing," with Gartner noting some of the unique impact Emotion AI can have in these industries:

Healthcare and Life Sciences (HCLS): Gartner notes, "Healthcare and life science organizations must build empathy with consumers such as patients, members and providers to create trusted, personalized interactions and relationships. Current data and analytics technologies do not allow for easy collection and coding of the feelings, wants, needs, beliefs and preferences that underlie empathetic engagement. Emotion AI bridges that gap. It allows human-machine interfaces to detect and respond to sentiments in different contexts." 5

Emotion AI in Marketing: Gartner notes, "Emotion AI tailors engagement with digital people and chatbots based on body language, voice analysis and natural language processing. CV and signal analysis have been used for years to support neuromarketing research to test reactions to products and ads. This is moving out of labs and into commercial availability. Combined with content operations and automation, marketers can make fewer versions of creative, then segment and assemble content experiences to generate a desired response."6

"We are pleased to be included in ten Gartner's Hype Cycle reports, which we believe fairly represents the strength, breadth and market impact of Uniphore's comprehensive approach to providing multimodal, enterprise-class AI through our X Platform," said Annie Weckesser, Chief Marketing Officer.

Uniphore's X platform, which leverages Knowledge AI, Generative AI, Emotion AI and workflow automation to ensure businesses can access the full potential of their data through voice, video or text. The X platform has the power to transform the end-to-end experience across multiple use cases including contact center, HR, IT Service Desk and sales and create a better experience for both customers and employees.

Gartner clients can read the additional Gartner Hype Cycle reports that include Uniphore as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner portal, including the 2023 reports for:

Revenue and Sales Technology 3

Natural Language Technologies 4

Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI 5

Digital Marketing 6

K-12 Education 7

User Experience 8

Consumer Engagement and Experience in Healthcare and Life Sciences 9

Future of Enterprise Applications 10

Digital Government Services 11

Higher Education12

Learn more about Enterprise AI from Uniphore today www.uniphore.com

About Uniphore

Uniphore is one of the largest B2B AI-native companies built-for-scale and designed for the Enterprise. The company drives business outcomes across multiple industry verticals, and some of the largest global AI deployments. Uniphore infuses AI into every part of the Enterprise that impacts the customer. We deliver a comprehensive multimodal architecture centered on customers that combines Knowledge AI, Generative AI, Emotion AI, Workflow Automation and a co-pilot to guide you. We understand better than anyone how to capture voice, video, text, and how to analyze all types of data. As AI becomes more powerful, every part of the Enterprise that impacts the customer will be disrupted. We believe the future will run on the connective tissue between people, machines and data: all in service of creating the most human processes and experiences for customers and employees.

