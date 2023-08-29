Lambdatest, Inc.: LocalStack Integrates with LambdaTest to Achieve Accelerated Test Execution Speed

LocalStack's integration with LambdaTest enables teams to execute tests at an accelerated pace, boosting productivity, and efficiency in the development and testing lifecycle.

San Francisco , Aug. 29, 2023, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform integrated with LocalStack, a fully functional cloud service emulator, to boost its test execution speed by 3X. The LocalStack platform has helped organizations develop and test cloud-based applications in a local environment. By simulating the core functionalities of popular cloud services offline, LocalStack enables developers to work seamlessly and efficiently. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools, allowing users to emulate an entire cloud infrastructure locally, saving valuable time and resources.

LocalStack has teamed up with LambdaTest to integrate its cutting-edge technology, resulting in an increase in test execution speed. This integration combines LocalStack's local cloud stack capabilities with LambdaTest's advanced AI solutions, empowering developers and testers to accelerate their workflows and achieve faster time-to-market.



To support innovation in software testing frameworks and toolsets, LambdaTest announced a $250,000 grant for open-source projects and contributors in 2022. As part of its open-source grant initiative, LambdaTest has also provided an open-source grant and free HyperExecute licenses to support LocalStack's mission. With this integration, teams can execute tests at an extraordinary pace, eliminating the need for constant network connectivity. By harnessing the power of LambdaTest's innovative AI solutions, teams can enjoy an unparalleled test execution experience, boosting productivity and efficiency in the development and testing lifecycle.

"With the integration of HyperExecute by LambdaTest, LocalStack users can achieve an exceptional 3X increase in test execution speed," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. "We are proud to support LocalStack's vision of empowering developers and testers to work offline and deliver quality applications. Through our open-source grant and HyperExecute licenses, we aim to provide organizations with the tools they need to accelerate their testing cycles and achieve faster time-to-market."

This support enables organizations of all sizes to leverage lightning-fast test execution capabilities and experience a complete test execution and orchestration environment. "We are excited to join forces with LambdaTest," said Waldemar Hummer, CTO and Co-Founder of LocalStack. "This collaboration allows us to deliver an exceptional 3X increase in test execution speed to our users. By integrating LambdaTest's cutting-edge technology with LocalStack's robust platform, we enable developers and testers to achieve faster iterations and deliver quality applications."

This partnership marks LambdaTest's commitment to providing industry-leading solutions that redefine cloud development and testing processes. By leveraging LambdaTest's expertise, LocalStack continues to drive innovation and empower organizations to attain unmatched levels of speed and efficiency.

For more information about LocalStack's collaboration with LambdaTest and the 3X increase in test execution speed, please visit https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/localstack-integration-with-lambdatest/

About LambdaTest



LambdaTestis an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



? Browser & App TestingCloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

? HyperExecutehelps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

About LocalStack:

LocalStack is a leading local cloud development platform that enables highly efficient feedback cycles, fosters frequent and automated testing, and facilitates debugging and team collaboration. By providing a high-fidelity emulated cloud infrastructure locally, LocalStack revolutionizes the way cloud-based applications are developed and tested, saving valuable time and resources. LocalStack provides a large ecosystem of integrations to seamlessly fit into the developer environment - from Infrastructure-as-Code frameworks like Terraform, Pulumi, or CDK, to application development frameworks (e.g., Serverless.com), to various continuous integration (CI) providers.

