Livento Group, Inc.: The Black Demon Movie Secures Top Spot on Amazon Prime U.S. for Five Consecutive Days

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:NUGN) previously NuGene International, Inc., continues to lead in the domains of film, content, and technology investment. Their latest film, The Black Demon, exemplifies their industry prowess by reigning as the top-streamed film on Amazon Prime in the USA for an impressive five consecutive days.

Directed by the renowned Adrian Grunberg, known for "Rambo: Last Blood," the film stars Josh Lucas, recognized for roles in "Ford v Ferrari" and "Yellowstone". It narrates the riveting story of Paul Sturges (played by Lucas) whose family vacation spirals into chaos due to the threat of a deadly megalodon shark. The cast also includes talented artists such as Fernanda Urrejola, Venus Ariel, and Carlos Solórzano.

David Stybr, CEO of Livento Group, remarked, "Livento Group's driving force has always been the blend of exceptional talent and captivating storytelling. Adrian's outstanding direction coupled with Josh's remarkable acting made The Black Demon a truly thrilling venture to back. We're thrilled by its achievements so far and look forward to its future success in the streaming landscape."

Boxo Productions, a pivotal component of Livento Group's ecosystem, boasts a rich portfolio of over 50 films and documentaries, raking in more than 8 billion in box office revenues. As the enterprise propels forward, it's actively seeking investment, presenting an enticing opportunity for enthusiasts in film and gaming to invest in this public entity.

Livento Group (OTC:NUGN) is committed to acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company has recently launched BOXO Productions, a film, and television production subsidiary, helmed by top industry actors and producers. For further information on Livento Group and BOXO Productions, please visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

