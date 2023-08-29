Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Solidus AI Tech (AITECH) on August 28, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the AITECH/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Solidus AI Tech (AITECH) is an innovative technology company that has established a cutting-edge, environmentally conscious High-Performance Computing Data Centre and introduced the groundbreaking deflationary AITECH token, providing an ecosystem for AIaaS, BaaS, IaaS, and a developer-centric marketplace. Its native token, AITECH, was listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 UTC on August 28, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Solidus AI Tech

Solidus has successfully constructed an environmentally conscious, state-of-the-art High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning over 8,000 square feet. This facility is strategically situated in a highly secure European location. In conjunction with this remarkable achievement, Solidus is poised to unveil the world's pioneering deflationary Artificial Intelligence token, known as AITECH. This token will serve as a payment gateway for licensing Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS), Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), and accessing HPC resources via their Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform.

Furthermore, Solidus intends to establish an exclusive marketplace catering to software developers, enabling them to launch Artificial Intelligence software applications for end-users to license.

Solidus's AI platform handles complex computation-intensive data analysis tasks with a user-friendly self-service portal and offers tailored services for governmental authorities, corporations, SMEs, and professionals. Additionally, Solidus provides distributed ledger support for diverse government and public sector applications. Their Gov. Blockchain solutions include a full stack of enterprise tools for private chains, enabling secure access, validation of transactions, and solutions for smart contracts, asset and identity management, and process automation. The company also offers a Vulnerability Monitoring Platform with stringent security measures, including a unique asset identification protocol and specially designed firewalls, aligning with NATO-compliant standards for safeguarding sensitive information.

Solidus's roadmap reflects their commitment to continuous growth and improvement. From establishing partnerships and expanding the company's presence in the market to launching innovative platforms like AITECH Staking and AI Marketplace, Solidus aims to be on a trajectory of expansion and evolution.

About AITECH Token

Solidus raised $6,960,416 to complete its HPC data center, IaaS software, and support operations, and aims to raise up to $42.8 million through equity sales for expansion.

Based on BEP20, AITECH has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 UTC on August 28, 2023, investors who are interested in AITECH can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

