Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - EnviroGold Global Ltd. (CSE: NVRO) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on August 29th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-nvro-3/.

Years of investment in research and development is on the cusp of unlocking extraordinary value for the mining industry. EnviroGold has developed a weak acid leach technology that operates at atmospheric pressure, relatively low temperature using an exothermic reaction, with a short 1-hour residency time. It does not necessarily require fine grinding to optimize metal recovery from complex ores, and the acid acts as a catalyst in a self-sustaining chain reaction, and little of it is consumed. An acid recycling circuit serves to further control costs.EnviroGold has partnered with asset owners to deploy this technology optimized for site-specific geologies, and finance and install modular, scalable plants for commercial production.

About EnviroGold Global Ltd.

EnviroGold Global Ltd. partners with mining companies to efficiently recover metals from complex ores while alleviating the environmental and financial burdens of mine rehabilitation.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

EnviroGold Global Ltd.

Dr. Mark Thorpe, CEO

(416) 777-6720

InvestorRelations@EnviroGoldGlobal.com

