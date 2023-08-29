Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Detailed results and Management's discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR.

Quarterly highlights are as follows:

The Company realized Q2 revenues of $449,377, a 26% increase over the same period prior year.

The Company realized a Q2 net operating loss of $364,774 versus a loss of $314,470 prior year.

The Q2 net operating loss is inclusive of a one-time restructuring expense of $322,881, absent of which a net operating loss of $81,616 would have been realized.

Company has realized 11 consecutive quarters of annualized revenue growth.

"We continue to experience unprecedented usage and adoption of the Voyent Alert! Notification Service. Customer satisfaction remains exceptionally high, with churn rates below 4%," stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO. "We are excited about our continued revenue growth and are realizing the benefits of our cost mitigation investments over the past nine months."

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company.

For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney

Chief Executive Officer Tel: 403-663-3320

