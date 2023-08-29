Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRA and 2G Digital Post Enable Secure Auto AI-based Content Fulfilment and Localization Service for Content Owners



New partnership aims to address challenges of packaging and optimizing content

while preserving content value in the post-production process Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - August 29, 2023 - NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of evolving content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a partnership with 2G Digital Post, a post-production and localization services provider based in Burbank, California. The growing demand for localization services is creating bottlenecks in the digital supply chain, pushing the industry to develop new ways of securely scaling and optimizing the distribution of localized content. At the same time, it has created more attack surfaces for pirates which can lead to significant erosion of content value as a result. The innovative partnership combines 2G Digital Post's new Automated Intelligence approach with NAGRA's market-leading forensic watermarking solution to not only accelerate the content pipeline but preserve its value throughout the localization process for secure and efficient content distribution. "The need for security is greater than ever, particularly in production and post-production, as content owners, and the industry as a whole, are looking for more ways to preserve and grow content value," said Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at NAGRA. "With this combined solution, content owners can scale localization services in a secure way with the peace the mind that any illicit pirate activity can be traced at any point in the localization process." Allan McLennan, President, c.g.a of 2G Digital Post commented, "We're proud to be seen as the hallmark for quality by our entertainment customers and this partnership aims to offer targeted services that respond to and support today's dynamic market. Working with NAGRA, a leader in content security solutions, we're excited to enhance our AI based - automated intelligence and machine-learning solutions to help both improve quality and secure media and entertainment's future in content distribution." NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking is part of a comprehensive line-up of solutions to guard against service and content piracy. Security solutions for production, post-production and distribution will be a key focus of the NAGRA IBC Showcase, extending from plug-ins for leading post-production software companies to securing content during the localization and distribution process with 2G Digital Post. NAGRA and 2G Digital Post will be on hand at IBC, from September 15-18, 2023, in Amsterdam, to discuss this partnership. To book a meeting, please click here . About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . About 2G Digital Post 2G Digital Post's Intelligent Media Optimization system/technology sits at the core of a proven 29-year-old post production boutique in Burbank, California with teams in Bangalore, India and development in Sao Paulo, Brazil in the exclusive world of studio/network mastering and versioning. The company, through its years of service, has worked with over 500 clients in over 60 countries delivering high quality content and is dedicated to supporting its clients in providing accurate versions for every screen on every platform around the world. 2G Digital Post has a gilt-edged team of specialists in exceptional QC, accelerated reformatting, automated language localization, smart dubbing, and receives consistent recognition with nearly perfect 97% - 100% scorecards for on-time and on-spec delivery which makes it one of the most adaptive, flexible and customer centric post companies in the media & entertainment market today. Please visit www.2gdigital.com for more information or call +1 818-863-8900. Media contacts Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 377 45 12 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com John Wilson Jr. 2G Digital Post +1818 863 8900 john.wilson@2gdigital.com



