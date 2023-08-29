Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the recent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on August 23rd.

At the annual general meeting of shareholders, 67,712,353 shares were voted representing 67.89% of the outstanding shares of the company. All resolutions received majority shareholder approval for the following:

Re-elected the incumbent five directors for the ensuing year (see an attached table).

Nominee Votes For Votes Against % of Votes For % of Votes Against Steve Brunelle 67,307,641 404,712 99.40 0.60 Oscar Pezo 67,548,641 163,712 99.76 0.20 John P. Thompson 67,307,641 404,712 99.40 0.60 Jeffey Reeder 67,548,641 163,712 99.76 0.24 Daniel Hamilton 67,307,641 404,712 99.40 0.60



To appoint Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year.

Motion Votes For Votes Abstain % of Votes For % of Votes Abstain Appointment of Auditors 67,550,069 162,284 99.76 0.24





To ratify, confirm and approve the company's updated 10-per-cent rolling stock option plan, as required under amended TSV Venture Exchange Policy 4.4.

Motion Votes For Votes Against % of Votes For % of Votes Against Rolling Stock Option Plan 67,537,000 174,853 99.74 0.26





Details of the matters approved at the meeting are set out in the company's information circular dated August 4th, 2023, and available under the company's profile on SEDAR.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian Exploration and Mineral Processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the

TSX Venture Exchange: Symbol "PER"

For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290

Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

