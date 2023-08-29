Reunion Gold Corporation: Reunion Gold Announces COO Appointment

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQX: RGDFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Keith Boyle as Chief Operating Officer. Keith is a mining engineer with more than 38 years of technical, operations and development experience in the mining industry, most recently as Chief Operating Officer for Superior Gold, who's principal asset is the Plutonic Gold Mine in WA, Australia.



Rick Howes, President & CEO of Reunion Gold, commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Keith to the Reunion Gold management team as a key contributor to the advancement of the Oko West project in Guyana. Keith brings a wealth of international development and operating experience to our team. Our exploration team continues to successfully advance the gold mineralized footprint and with the recent announcement of our maiden resource estimate in June, Keith will be instrumental in advancing and derisking the project through its next stages of development with the goal of maximizing our strategic options in the future. As an experienced and successful mining executive leading development of both open pit and underground mines in many different settings, Keith is particularly well suited for this role."

Keith Boyle holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering and an M.B.A. from the University of Alberta, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario, and has more than 38 years of experience in progressively more senior roles from General Manager to COO. He has worked in precious and base metals systems, at both open pit and underground operations in North America and internationally, including periods in Australia, Papua New Guinea, USA and Madagascar. This work has been performed for both senior and junior companies including Superior Gold, Placer Dome Inc., Aur Resources Inc., Inco Ltd., Cominco Ltd., Dynatec Corp, Alexis Minerals Inc., Chieftain Metals and Titan Mining. During his career, Keith has demonstrated expertise in several key areas including project development, technical studies, operating efficiencies and optimizing operations, cost control, and managing budgets for improved financial performance.

The Company also announces that it has granted Mr. Boyle incentive stock options to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.51 per share. The stock options will be vesting in three tranches over a period of two years and are exercisable for a period of up to five years.

The appointment of Mr. Boyle and the grant of stock options are subject to regulatory approval.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In June 2023, after 22 months of resource definition drilling, the Company announced an initial Mineral Resource Estimate at its Oko West project in Guyana containing 2.475 Moz of gold grading 1.84 g/t in Indicated resources and 1.762 Moz of gold grading 2.02 g/t in inferred resources. See the Company's technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Oko West Gold Project Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining Districts, Guyana" with an effective date of June 1, 2023, available on sedarplus.ca for additional information regarding this estimate. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol 'RGDFF'.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Rick Howes, President and CEO, or Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor

E: doug_flegg@reuniongold.com

E: info@reuniongold.com

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585



