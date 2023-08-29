Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK), global leader in small household appliances and professional coffee solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivier Casanova as Chief Financial Officer. Olivier Casanova will join Groupe SEB and assume his role on September 15. He will be a member of the General Management Committee of the Group and the Executive Committee, reporting to Stanislas de Gramont, CEO.

A graduate of HEC, Olivier Casanova brings solid financial expertise and extensive leadership experience in well-known companies. His career began in 1991 as an investment banker at SG Warburg UBS in Paris and London. He then progressed within the Thomson Group from 2003, assuming various roles including CFO of the Screens and Components division, Deputy CFO of the group, and Director of Strategy and Marketing. In 2010, he joined PSA Peugeot Citroën Group as Head of Finance, Treasury, and Mergers Acquisitions. He served as CFO of Tereos, the world's third-largest sugar producer, from 2012 to 2019. Prior to joining Groupe SEB, Olivier Casanova was Deputy CFO of CMA CGM, responsible for controlling, accounting consolidation, and group taxation. He joined CMA CGM in 2019 as CFO of CEVA Logistics and later became CEO of CMA CGM's new air cargo airline.

Commenting on this appointment, Stanislas de Gramont, CEO of Groupe SEB, stated: "Olivier Casanova's arrival marks a significant milestone for our Group. His financial expertise and exceptional leadership will further strengthen our management team. I am confident that his contribution will be essential to continue our growth and success in the global market."

Groupe SEB also extends its warm appreciation to Nathalie Lomon, who held the position of Chief Financial Officer for 4 years. Nathalie has chosen to leave Groupe SEB for personal reasons. Throughout the month of September, she will work closely with Mr. Casanova to ensure a smooth transition.

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 35 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling nearly 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 30,000 employees worldwide.

