Health eCareers Partners With Resolve

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Health eCareers, North America's leading recruitment and career network serving healthcare professionals, employers, and associations, announces a new partnership with Resolve, the nation's leading physician contract negotiation provider.

"We are excited to partner with Resolve and be able to further help healthcare professionals in their career journeys," said Angie Brooks, senior director of partnerships at Health eCareers. "As a career partner to hundreds of thousands of physicians, we want to ensure they are confident about their contracts and to succeed in their careers."

Through this new partnership, Health eCareers will provide three contract negotiation package options:

Basic - best for a less personalized, written review of any new standard contract. Standard - ideal for a personalized review of any new standard contract. Premium - perfect for a personalized review of any contract, new or existing.

All packages include a one-year salary data subscription and a full benefits review. Depending on the package level, other benefits can include access to an attorney for an allotted period, attorney negotiations with an employer, and assistance with renegotiations and renewals.

"At Resolve we have a clear mission - to empower physicians," said Kyle Claussen, chief executive officer at Resolve. "Partnering with Health eCareers allows us to further deliver upon that mission by equipping more physicians with the tools necessary to ensure they receive the right contract for them."

To learn more and see all of the package details visit healthecareers.com/contract-negotiation.

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurses, nurse practitioners, PAs, and CRNAs with jobs and career resources in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States, and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that are looking for top talent. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is part of the Everyday Health Group.

About Resolve

Resolve provides all the salary data, insights, and expertise physicians need to get the most out of their employment contracts. Physicians receive access to educational content and compensation data for their specialties as well as personalized assistance from an attorney when reviewing and negotiating contracts. Whether it is a physician's first attending contract, a re-negotiation, or a renewal, Resolve enables physicians to confidently sign agreements that are fair and will benefit physicians in the long term.

