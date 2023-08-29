The Next Generation of Social Impact Professionals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Gen



Hearing the phrase "summer interns" might bring to mind images of running errands or standing at the printer making copies all day. At Gen, we tell a slightly different story.

This summer, our interns did everything from contribute to our 2023 Social Impact Report to assist in our outreach to policymakers. They attended discussions about DEI in the workplace, oversaw communications for our Giving@Gen philanthropy programs and participated in a volunteer event that brought English enrichment opportunities to students in Latin America.

To understand how they managed to fit all that activity into a single summer, we talked to our interns, Lynnea Bao and Kaki Huebner. We heard what social impact means to them, what it looks like at a Cyber Safety company and what's next for them.

Before we get into some of the fantastic work you both did, how did you decide to pursue these internships? Was social impact something you were interested in?

LB: Yes, I'm studying ESG and Business Analytics at UPenn. This was definitely something I sought out. I'm interested in sustainability both at the corporate and personal level. I thought exploring social impact would be a good way to bring those two things together. My long-term trajectory is to go into Environmental Business Law after undergrad, but I'm currently looking at a bunch of different pathways to get there.

KH: Honestly, I never realized I could find a job that is at an intersection of my personal and academic interests! Choosing to spend a summer with Gen was an easy decision. I realized I could learn more about marketing and focus more specifically on Government Affairs. The resources Gen provides to employees at every level are invaluable. I am taking online Harvard business tutorials, meeting with executives to learn about their careers and participating in revolutionary work that will further establish the new identity of Gen. It's amazing.

Tell us more about your specific roles. Kaki, you mentioned you were the Government Affairs intern. What have you been working on?

KH: I've worked with domestic, UK and EU governing bodies, as well as outside consultants, to promote Gen as a leading force in consumer Cyber Safety. My favorite part of the summer was learning AI regulations in order to help the company navigate legislative changes that are being proposed on AI globally.

Lynnea, how were things on the social impact side?

LB: I've been able to be involved in a lot of different aspects of social impact. My favorite has been working on the 2023 Social Impact Report. I learned so much from just sitting in on the meetings and seeing how the environmental data was sourced and calculated. It was incredible to see the report come to life through each of the different versions.

Last question: Do you do any volunteering in your personal lives?

KH: Yes! Ever since the pandemic started, my sister and I volunteer with the Samaritan House in the Bay Area. We deliver weekly groceries and hot meals to residents who are facing life-threatening illnesses and food insecurity.

LB: My favorite non-profit back home is the Alameda County Food Bank. It's always a joy to work with them. I wanted to also shout out People's Kitchen in Philly. They are an Urban Farming Collective focused on solutions to food insecurity. They do great work in Philadelphia.

