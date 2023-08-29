Whirlpool Corporation and KitchenAid Brand Collaborate With Michigan Hospitality Foundation To Develop the Next Generation of Culinary Professionals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation

The Michigan Hospitality Foundation (MHF) has announced a three-year agreement with Whirlpool Corporation and their KitchenAid brand to support hospitality education programming throughout the state.

The KitchenAid brand officially launched the collaboration during the MHF annual educator professional development workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 8 hosted at Boyne Mountain.

As a part of the collaboration, KitchenAid will be hosting teacher webinars and training, as well as donating stand mixers and other products to Michigan schools to support programming, education and further instructional workshops. Ten KitchenAid stand mixers will be retained by MHF for future in-person instruction and competitions. The Michigan Hospitality Foundation will supplement this investment by purchasing Pasta Roller & Cutter attachments to be distributed to schools alongside the stand mixers.

KitchenAid brand will also serve as the Pasta Competition sponsor for the 2024 ProStart Invitational. Students will then participate in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship event where they will attend the Championship and cook with world-renowned chefs in the KitchenAid activation.

"This partnership will drive student and educator learning and engagement in the hospitality industry," said Amanda Smith, executive director of the Michigan Hospitality Foundation. "We're excited to be working alongside the KitchenAid brand and to support Michigan students interested in pursuing a culinary or hospitality career."

"KitchenAid is pleased to partner with The Michigan Hospitality Foundation to support its effort in fostering the hospitality industry" said Chad Ries, KitchenAid small appliances global brand director. "We hope our partnership further develops the next generation of culinary professionals through hands-on education across the state."

Hospitality is currently an $18 billion dollar industry in Michigan supporting 595,000 jobs. It is also an industry with significant room for growth and ranks among the top 10 fastest growing sectors in the state with 20,000 current job openings.

"Our industry is growing and evolving rapidly and this partnership, combined with our hands-on programming, are helping to build stronger resources for Michigan schools while also helping them engage with hospitality leaders across the state," said Smith.

