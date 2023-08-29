MDM Permian, Inc.: MDM Permian Inc Celebrates Milestone: Successful Sale of First Load of Oil from East Texas Acquisition

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / MDM Permian Inc., (OTC PINK:MDMP) an up-and-coming player in the energy sector, is thrilled to announce the successful sale of its first load of oil from one of its recent East Texas acquisitions. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the company and its new management, highlighting its strategic growth efforts and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

The newly acquired assets in East Texas have proven to be a strategic addition to MDM Permian's portfolio. This sale underscores the company's dedication to responsible resource development and operational excellence.

"We are excited to have reached this pivotal moment in our company's journey," said Mark T. Warner, President and CEO of MDM Permian, Inc. "This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have worked tirelessly to integrate these assets and ensure their successful operation. We are confident that this milestone is just the first of many more to come."

About MDM Permian Inc

MDM Permian, Inc. is an emerging oil and gas exploration and production company committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions. With a focus on responsible resource extraction, operational excellence, and environmental stewardship, MDM Permian, Inc. aims to meet the growing energy demands while minimizing its ecological footprint. The company's diverse portfolio spans across multiple regions, driving economic growth and creating value for its stockholders and stakeholders.

For media inquiries, contact:

Rachel D. Green

V.P. Investor Relations

469-252-3603

rgreen@mdmpermian.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: MDM Permian, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778168/MDM-Permian-Inc-Celebrates-Milestone-Successful-Sale-of-First-Load-of-Oil-from-East-Texas-Acquisition