Live Event to be Held Thursday, August 31, at 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KPRX) invites you to participate in a webinar highlighting the progress of molecular photoswitches in retinitis pigmentosa and the future development plans in additional inherited retinal diseases such as choroideremia. The webinar is being hosted by the Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) and will include presentations from and discussions with retinal disease expert Christine Kay, M.D., Vitreoretinal Surgeon and IRD specialist at Vitreoretinal Associates, and Eric Daniels, M.D., Chief Development Officer of Kiora.

To participate, register here: Inherited Retinal Disease Webinar (curechm.salsalabs.org/kiorapharmaceuticals-crf). The CRF will email registrants a zoom link on the day of the event to access the webinar. A recording will be made available in the Investor Relations section of Kiora's website to view an on-demand replay.

The presentation follows the partnership that the CRF and Kiora recently formed to advance Kiora's molecular photoswitch, KIO-301, for choroideremia. The partnership was formed in part due to the preliminary results from an ongoing clinical trial showing that KIO-301 has the potential to restore light perception in patients with retinitis pigmentosa who are blind or living with ultra-low vision.

Molecular Photoswitches, like KIO-301, are a new class of vision-restoring investigational treatments for retinal diseases. These therapies selectively target specialized neurons called retinal ganglion cells (RGCs), turning them into light-sensing cells. RGCs play a central role in the pathway that connects the eye to the brain as their distal axons come together to form the optic nerve. While inside RGCs, Molecular Photoswitches are dynamic molecules. In the absence of light, they lie dormant in an "off" position. However, in the presence of light, these molecules change shape, conforming to a position that triggers the RGC to signal the brain a presence of light.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa, and Kiora also plans to develop KIO-301 for Choroideremia and Stargardt's Disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. Kiora plans to develop KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (DHODH) with what Kiora believes is best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release).

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the development and commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to Kiora's development-stage products, including KIO-301 and KIO-104, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all, the potential ability of KIO-301 to restore vision in patients with RP, the expecting timing of enrollment, dosing and topline results for the ABACUS study, the ability to develop KIO-301 for Choroideremia and Stargardt's Disease and KIO-104 for posterior non-infectious uveitis, the ability to utilize strategic relationships to develop certain product candidates, Kiora's ability to draw on its equity line of credit, and Kiora's ability to achieve the specific milestones described herein. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the ability to conduct clinical trials on a timely basis, the ability to obtain any required regulatory approvals, market and other conditions and certain risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Kiora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, or described in Kiora's other public filings. Kiora's results may also be affected by factors of which Kiora is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kiora expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

