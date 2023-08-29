Carter Bankshares, Inc.: Carter Bank Expands Partnership With The Liberty Flames

The Bank is now "The Preferred Community Bank of Liberty Flames Athletics."

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / As Liberty University's athletic teams get ready to tackle their 2023-24 seasons, Carter Bank (NASDAQ:CARE) is excited to expand its relationship with the Flames, by becoming the "Preferred Community Bank of Liberty Flames Athletics," the Bank announced today.

Carter Bank sees the move as an opportunity to help elevate one of the fastest-growing athletic departments in the country while working to build relationships and earn the trust of The Flames' loyal fanbase.

"Our partnership with Liberty University goes back many years and goes beyond being a financial commitment," Carter Bank Chief Executive Officer Litz Van Dyke said. "Over the last several years, Liberty has intensified its commitment to excellence in its athletic programs. Over this same period, Carter Bank has gone through a significant transformation to become a top-tier financial institution. Given the similar trajectories, we believe our partnership with Liberty University is a natural fit for Carter Bank.

"The fit is also a natural one from a geographic standpoint, as Liberty is located right in the heart of our footprint, yet has fans throughout our region and even the nation."

The partnership with Liberty is not new to Carter Bank, as relationships with both the university and its athletic department date back to the days of the Bank's founder, Worth Carter, Jr.

"Liberty Athletics is grateful for its deep and longstanding relationship with Carter Bank," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. "Our athletics programs and Carter Bank are flourishing and our partnership has benefitted from this shared momentum."

The relationship will include all sports, including football, which kicks off its season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. Carter Bank will have an increased signage presence in the stadiums and arenas and will present games throughout the year, including the football team's Military Appreciation Game on November 11 against Old Dominion University.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.4 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank & Trust has built a reputation upon a tradition of care for the communities it serves through convenience, local service, and custom solutions for all customers. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com.

