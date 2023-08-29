Binkley 2024 Campaign: Ryan Binkley Says Republicans Can't Win Running With the Same Playbook

Businessman and Pastor Turned Presidential Candidate Has 50,000 Donors and Message Needed to Get to Second Debate and Win

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley has exceeded the number of donors needed to qualify for the second Republican presidential debate and is gaining momentum in the polls as he tells voters why the current crop of candidates won't cut it.

Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley

Five reasons Republicans can't win unless they throw out the playbook.

"The Republican Party has lost or underperformed in three of the last four general elections, and right now most candidates have not offered any significant policy differences than former President Donald Trump," Binkley said. "It's time to throw out the playbook and not just run the same play with a different leader. People are ready for something new. We haven't had a candidate transcend our party since Ronald Reagan. The Republican Party doesn't have the right message. I have the right message."

Interest in Binkley's vision has risen sharply this month, with donations, poll numbers and media appearances all up. Binkley now has more than 50,000 unique donors who have contributed to his campaign, surpassing the amount required to join the second primary debate on Sept. 27 in California. He also received at least 1% of the votes in a national poll and two separate Iowa polls, and he's sharing his message on national news outlets including CNN, ABC, Fox Business Network and others.

"There are five reasons why Republicans can't win unless we change," Binkley said. "No. 1: We lost our mission financially. No. 2: We quit caring about the poor, the immigrant, the young woman in crisis. No 3: We fell into cancel culture by threatening to defund the FBI, the Department of Justice, the CIA. No. 4: We forgot a strong defense is to stay out of war. No. 5: We gave up on urban America, immigrants and college students."

Binkley intends to lead a bipartisan effort to implement his 7-Year Economic RESCUE Plan to balance the budget and begin paying down the national debt and his Border Security and Dignity Plan that stops the flow of fentanyl while providing a path for immigrants to obtain legal work status.

"If we don't lead with financial wisdom, we don't have much relevance," said Binkley, co-founder and CEO of the Dallas-area mergers and acquisitions firm Generational Group.

"People think Republicans don't care about those who are hurting in society. We have to change this narrative," said Binkley, who co-founded Create Church with his wife, Ellie, to care for all members of the community through teaching God's word, urban missions, food drives, youth ministry and marriage support. "I care. I am leading this charge to connect to all people."

Members of the media are invited to follow Binkley on the campaign trail, view his online press kit, and schedule an interview by contacting his press office at press@Binkley2024.com or 214-494-1792.

Contact Information

Diane Moca

Press Secretary

press@binkley2024.com

214-494-1792

SOURCE: Binkley For President 2024

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778231/Ryan-Binkley-Says-Republicans-Cant-Win-Running-With-the-Same-Playbook