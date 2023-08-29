Verbatim, a global leader in data storage and computer peripherals, announces its participation in this year's IFA exhibition in Berlin, Germany. From September 1st through September 5th, IFA attendees will have the opportunity to explore an impressive selection of new storage products, mobile and desktop accessories from Verbatim with all products designed to enhance everyday practicality, efficiency, and peace of mind. Here are a few products on display this year:

Innovative SSDs Take Center Stage

Verbatim's new Vi12000 Generation 5 PCIe NVMe M.2 internal SSD is one to look for at this international show and is one of the fastest internal SSDs on the market with read write speeds of 12300 MB/s and 11,888 MB/s, respectively. In addition to showcasing this flagship SSD, Verbatim will also present an assortment of internal and external SSDs, including the Vi7000G internal SSSD, tailored for gaming enthusiasts and compatible with PlayStation (R) 5 consoles.

Enhance Productivity with Portable Monitors

Verbatim's new portable monitors will also be front and center at the show. Designed to seamlessly extend the display capabilities of PCs, laptops, tablets or phones, these full HD touchscreen monitors offer an additional screen through a single USB-C connection. These monitors are ideal for professionals seeking enhanced productivity while traveling or for entertainment.

The My Finder Bluetooth Tracker

Verbatim will introduce its new My Finder Bluetooth Tracker, a practical solution to help users track their belongings using their smartphones. Exclusive compatibility with Apple's Find My App allows for easy monitoring and recovery of valuables such as keys, bags, and even pets!

Innovative Accessories and Comprehensive Storage Solutions

Beyond SSDs, monitors and trackers, Verbatim will highlight its array of new accessories, including GaN chargers, hubs and docks, mini projectors, dashcams, Magsafe chargers, and the company's range of gaming products under its exciting SureFire brand.

As a storage solutions leader, the company will highlight its complete range of products, encompassing optical media, hard drives, SSDs, memory cards, and USB drives.

"We are excited to participate in IFA 2023 and present our new range that will now be available globally," said Clive Alberts, the global CEO of Verbatim. "Our strategic initiative 'Verbatim One' is bringing our global organization closer together to foster better economies of scale, deliver unified solutions to our customers and partners worldwide, and improve product development and quality, as can be seen by the array of new Verbatim products here at the show."

Visit Verbatim at Hall 10.2, Booth 112 at IFA 2023!

About Verbatim

Globally recognized, Verbatim's products are sold in over 120 countries with a line-up that includes optical storage media, USB flash drives, memory cards, hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), mobile and desktop accessories, and gaming accessories.

Verbatim's regional headquarters are: Verbatim Americas Charlotte, NC North America; Verbatim Asia Pacific Melbourne, Australia; Verbatim EUMEA Eschborn, Germany; Australia; Verbatim Japan Tokyo, Japan.

Verbatim is owned by CMC Magnetics, a Taiwanese company and one of the world's largest producers of optical media.

For further information, visit www.verbatim.com

