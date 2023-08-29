Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III (TSXV: CAC.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), announced that it has accepted the resignation of Patrick Ryan as a director and Chair of the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee"). The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has appointed Don Wright, Chairman of the Company to act as Chair of the Audit Committee. Management and the Board thank Mr. Ryan for his services and contributions to the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Avi Grewal

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 213-8118 Ext. 210

E-mail: agrewal@cinaport.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178921