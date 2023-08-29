Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) ("QeM" or the "Company"). Quantum eMotion will be a key participant in the August 30, 2023 live streaming webinar with the London Stock Exchange.

Join us for an exciting live investor webinar showcasing the future of the defense and security industry. Quantum eMotion, an advanced technology developer leading the way towards a new generation of quantum-generated encryption for traditional and quantum-safe cybersecurity, will be one of three companies at the forefront of security solutions for modern world threats. Another presenter is a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for protecting high-traffic locations against prohibited weapons and other threats. Another participant will be a protective materials company engaging in the research, development, and commercialization of advanced, adaptive materials such as liquid armor, crucial for national defense and security industries. The link below will connect you live and the webinar will be available on the Quantum eMotion website after the event.

https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/IDG/events/1d868557-b091-49cd-8242-47c853e56e6f

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

