Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford", "Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it acquired, 7,358,211 common shares ("Common Shares") of Nexus Gold Corp. to settle an outstanding debt owed to Belgravia by Nexus Gold Corp. totaling $367,910 (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Common Share.

As a result of the acquisition, Belgravia will own and exercise control and direction over an aggregate of 7,358,211 Shares, representing approximately 13.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Nexus Gold. The Settlement Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Belgravia believes that the Common Shares of Nexus Gold are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity.

The Company also announces that Pennsylvania Hawthorne LP, a company in which it holds a significant ownership, acquired 7,358,211 Shares of Nexus Gold at a deemed price of $0.05 per Common Share to settle an outstanding debt owned to Pennsylvania Hawthorne by Nexus Gold totaling $367,910. As a result, Pennsylvania Hawthorne will own and exercise control and direction over 7,358,211 Common Shares representing approximately 13.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Nexus Gold.

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, said, "Nexus Gold is focused on further advancing it's gold projects in Africa. The current macro market for gold and investments from BRICS into Africa makes this position appealing going into the final quarter of 2023 and 2024."

The Settlement Shares to be issued to Belgravia and Pennsylvania Hawthorne are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all Common Shares will be subject to a four month hold period.

An early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities regulatory authority in each jurisdiction where Belgravia Hartford is a reporting issuer and will be available under Belgravia Hartford's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Belgravia Hartford's head office is located at #3-3185 Via Centrale, Kelowna, BC V1V 2A7. For further information or to obtain copy of the early warning report please call (250) 763-5533.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Belgravia is focused on growing its assets and holdings and increasing its net asset value (NAV). Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com.

