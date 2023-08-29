Stock Day Media: Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group Director and COO, Reggie James, is Featured on The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:DBMM) ("the Company"), the parent company of Digital Clarity, a 100% owned operating subsidiary. Director, COO and Senior Vice President of Marketing, Reggie James, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We have a strong story to tell," shared James. "DBMM trades on the OTC Pink as a fully reporting business and we've been operating as DBMM for over ten years," he continued. "Our ambition short-term is to uplist to the OTCQB by the end of the year," said James. "Afterwards, long-term, the company is keen to uplist onto NASDAQ," when the Company has met the criteria required for each.

"DBMM is a holding company and underneath that is a fully 100% owned operating subsidiary, Digital Clarity as its flagship leader," said James. "Digital Clarity is a marketing and digital advisory operation working with B2B businesses in the technology and software space to help companies align their marketing activity to their business goals and objectives."

The conversation then turned to the Company's current valuation. "Where our stock price is now is not what investors should look at, but instead where it's going to be," said James. "Companies are really struggling to understand their marketing objectives," he continued. "We come in and apply our processes and once we implement individual client blueprints designed by us, these companies start to see that change very quickly - typically within 3-6 months time," said James. "We represent an opportunity for investors to get into a company that is very heavily evolved in the AI market sector."

"Are you going to be selling in Europe, and the United States? And what is your price point for these products?", asked Jolly. "We have lots of plans for growth-a blueprint-" shared James. "The company is really at the start of its growth phase now," he added. "We have always been transparent," said James. "We are all about customer acquisition," he said. "We are based out of London, but our headquarters are located in New York and we already do business with companies in the United States," explained James. "We are looking to continue growth in the United States, as well as 'to get boots on the ground ' using various approaches in three core cities, while looking for acquisitions with other companies that would be a good fit into our group."

"We are also looking to widen our group of shareholders by building awareness with new investors and really tell our story and explain why now is a great time to invest," shared James.

To close the interview, James encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow within the AI, technology, and software industries. The Company's SEC filings are all available on EDGAR and Shareholders Updates on www.dbmmgroup.com/news .

About DBMM and Digital Clarity

DBMM Group is the parent company of Digital Clarity, its flagship, a 100% owned operating subsidiary. Digital Clarity is a leading provider of marketing consulting and advisory solutions, empowering businesses to achieve their marketing goals through strategic insights, innovative use of technologies, AI, and exceptional customer service. With a strong track record of success and a commitment to delivering tangible results, Digital Clarity is at the forefront of driving marketing change, driving growth, and creating lasting value for its clients. For more information, visit digital-clarity.com

