Collingwood, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - The Limestone Boat Company Limited (TSXV: BOAT) ("Limestone" or the "Company") - owner and builder of Limestone® Boats - today reports its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Copies of the Company's interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile.

Business Update

The Company continues to advance its various work streams, including the restructuring of its balance sheet, the previously announced private placement financing and the relocation of its manufacturing operations to Southwest New Brunswick.

The Company is optimistic that it may be able to secure a larger transitionary manufacturing facility. Not only would such a facility result in the Company lowering its short-term overhead costs, it would also allow the Company to ramp up production prior to moving into the previously announced purpose-built, long-term facility.

In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce that its labour recruitment campaign is underway in Southwest New Brunswick, where the Company has already received multiple applications for most initial positions. Therefore, the Company believes it will be successful in securing the team needed to fulfill all management and direct labour positions. The first wave of our 12-week training program in partnership with New Brunswick Community College is expected to commence this fall.

Throughout the suspension of manufacturing operations, the Company's dealer partners have remained supportive, and there are over a dozen additional dealers that have expressed interest in the Limestone model lineup given current market dynamics, brand following and Limestone's outboard power configurations.

For a more detailed description of the Company's ongoing operations, please see the Company's management discussion and analysis for Q1 2024 available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile.

The Limestone board and management would like to thank all stakeholders for their continued support of the Company's reorganization, and reaffirm their commitment to enhance shareholder value.

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

The Company incurred an operating loss of $1,211,914 during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Included in the operating loss were non-cash costs in the amount of $869,368. Such costs relate to, among other things, amortization and depreciation, accrued interest expense, accretion expense, amortization of financing fees and stock-based compensation.

As at June 30, 2023, the Company had 119,665,940 common shares, 6,323,172 common share purchase warrants and 5,895,000 stock options outstanding.

There are several risk factors facing the Company including, but not limited to, financing risks, liquidity risks, market risks and supply chain risks, as more fully described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the 15-months ended March 31, 2023 (the "MD&A"), a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile.

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company Limited - owner and builder of Limestone® Boats - is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "BOAT". The Company is headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario.

