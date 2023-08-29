Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928
Tradegate
29.08.23
21:52 Uhr
75,00 Euro
+0,40
+0,54 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,0475,7423:01
75,0075,7021:53
Dow Jones News
29.08.2023 | 23:40
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted announces anticipated impairments on its US portfolio, continues to progress projects

DJ Ørsted announces anticipated impairments on its US portfolio, continues to progress projects 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted announces anticipated impairments on its US portfolio, continues to progress projects 
29-Aug-2023 / 23:08 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29.8.2023 23:07:54 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Inside information 
As part of the continued maturation and a pre-final investment decision (FID) review of its near-term US offshore 
development projects, Ørsted has assessed the aggregate adverse impacts relating to the supply chain, lack of favorable 
progress in Investment Tax Credit (ITC) guidance, and increased interest rates, which affect its US portfolio. 
The Ocean Wind 1, Sunrise Wind, and Revolution Wind projects are adversely impacted by a handful of supplier delays. 
Ørsted has concluded that there is a continuously increasing risk in these suppliers' ability to deliver on their 
commitments and contracted schedules. This could create knock-on effects requiring future remobilizations to finish 
installation, as well as potentially delayed revenue, extra costs, and other business case implications. These impacts 
will lead to impairments of up to DKK 5 billion, assuming no further adverse developments in the supply chains on these 
projects. 
In addition, our continued discussions with senior federal stakeholders about additional ITC qualifications for Ocean 
Wind 1 and Sunrise Wind are not progressing as we previously expected. We continue to engage in discussions with 
federal stakeholders to qualify for additional tax credits beyond 30%. If these efforts prove unsuccessful, it could 
lead to impairments of up to DKK 6 billion. The level of a possible impairment will be decided based on a probability 
weighted assessment of the likelihood of obtaining the additional ITCs. 
Furthermore, the US long-dated interest rates have increased, which affect our US offshore projects and certain onshore 
projects. If the interest rates remain at the current level by the end of third quarter, it will cause impairments of 
approximately DKK 5 billion. 
The impairments relating to Ocean Wind 1, Sunrise Wind, Revolution Wind, South Fork Wind, Block Island Wind Farm, and 
several US onshore projects will be recognised in our interim report for the first nine months of 2023. 
While Ørsted's near-term US offshore wind development portfolio does not meet our value creation target on a lifecycle 
basis, we remain convinced that the value-creation of the portfolio will be within 150 to 300 basis points 
spread-to-WACC on a forward-looking basis. 
Adjusted for the anticipated impairments, we maintain a ROCE target for the period 2023-2030 of approximately 14%. 
Ørsted continues to progress projects 
Ørsted will continue to progress the US near-term offshore wind projects including obtaining final federal and local 
permits, working with suppliers to mitigate delays and continuing our dialogue with stakeholders to try to qualify for 
at least 40% ITCs on all projects. 
We will work towards taking FID on Ocean Wind 1, Sunrise Wind, and Revolution Wind projects towards the end of 2023 or 
in early 2024. Pending FID, Ørsted now expects to commission Ocean Wind 1 in 2026. 
David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted, says: "The US offshore wind market remains 
attractive in the long term. We will continue to work with our stakeholders to explore all options to improve our 
near-term projects including continued dialogue about ITC qualification, OREC adjustments, and other business case 
levers." 
The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's previous EBITDA guidance for the financial year 
of 2023 or the announced expected investment level for 2023. 
Call with management 
For analysts: Ørsted will host an analyst call tomorrow, Wednesday 30 August, at 8:00-8:55 CEST with CEO Mads Nipper, 
CFO Daniel Lerup, and CEO of Region Americas David Hardy. See dial-in details below. 
For media: CEO Mads Nipper, CFO Daniel Lerup, and CEO of Region Americas David Hardy will host a call for media 
tomorrow at 8:55-9:30 am CEST. See dial-in details below. 
Investor call 08:00-08:55 CEST 
Please register via this link 
Operator assisted dial-in: 
Denmark: +45 89 87 50 45 
United States: +1 646 664 1960 
United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999 
For global dial-in numbers please click here 
Access code: 982431 
Media call 09:00-09:45 CEST 
Please register via this link 
Operator assisted dial-In: 
Denmark: +45 89 87 50 45 
United States: +1 646 664 1960 
United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999 
For global dial-in numbers please click here 
Access Code: 253003 
For further information, please contact: 
Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
Attachments 
 . CA OCW1.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  267911 
EQS News ID:  1714347 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1714347&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2023 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)

