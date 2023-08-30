Wildpack Beverage Inc: Wildpack Beverage Announces Strong Growing Q2 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (in USD):

Q2 2023 Sales Revenue grew 70% to $15.18 million compared to $8.91 million in Q2 2022.

Production volume for Q2 2023 grew 118% to 110.63 million cans compared to 50.75 million cans in Q2 2022.

Plant Utilization in Q2 2023 grew to 45.3% from 31.9% in Q2 2022.

Gross Profit in Q2 2023 reached a record 16.55% compared to 4.49% in Q2 2022.

Confirmed Customer Orders grew 11.5% in Q2 2023 to $22.87 million from $20.52 million the previous quarter.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(OTC PINK:WLDPF) ("Wildpack Beverage" or the "Company") a leading US middle market co-packer of canned goods announces unaudited financial results for the second quarter ("Q2") ending June 30, 2023. All currencies referenced herein are US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"The momentum we built in Q1 2023 carried into a strong growing Q2 from an operation and sales standpoint," commented Mitch Barnard, CEO of Wildpack Beverage. "The thesis we have long been committed to is that higher volume throughput would drive up gross profit, as the business is subject to considerable operating leverage on its fixed assets. In Q2 we began to realize that, while also continuing to push towards greater efficiencies in operations and broadening our customer base."

Q2 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss & Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (Restated, note 20) (Restated, note 20)









Sales $ 15,181 $ 8,911 $ 27,794 $ 17,440 Cost of sales Production costs 12,098 7,959 23,503 15,695 Depreciation and amortization 571 552 1,163 1,309 Cost of sales 12,669 8,511 24,666 17,004 Gross profit 2,512 400 3,128 436 Operating expenses Selling 1,034 713 1,895 1,306 Salaries, wages, and benefits 1,732 1,782 3,425 3,667 Depreciation and amortization 934 963 1,833 1,890 Office and administrative 786 390 1,183 920 Share-based compensation 512 80 532 181 Professional fees 563 765 887 922 Bad debt 78 107 380 126 Other operating 131 (104 ) 292 (188 ) Operating expenses 5,770 4,696 10,427 8,824

Other expenses Bank and finance charges 155 7 156 21 Interest on long-term debt 1,818 1,420 3,127 2,520 Interest on lease obligations 97 191 259 393 Loss on derivative asset - 18 - 153 Foreign exchange loss (2 ) - 9 - Other expenses 2,068 1,636 3,551 3,087

Net loss $ (5,326 ) $ (5,932 ) $ (10,850 ) $ (11,475 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign currency on translation (loss) gain (698 ) 861 (641 ) 821 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (6,024 ) $ (5,071 ) $ (11,491 ) $ (10,654 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 112,215,655 101,216,367 111,804,309 101,139,935

Loss per share - basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.11 ) Loss per share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.11 )



Q2 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cashflows (Unaudited)



Six months ended Six months ended

June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 (Restated, note 20) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss (10,850 ) $(11,475 ) Adjustments for items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 2,928 3,126 Interest expense 3,382 2,861 Share-based compensation 532 181 Unrealized loss on derivative asset - 153 Non-cash interest expense and other (77 ) - Changes in non-cash working capital: Accounts receivable (5,636 ) (1,041 ) Sales taxes recoverable 71 169 Other assets - (116 ) Inventories (473 ) 2,820 Prepaid expenses and deposits (1,359 ) 249 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,961 ) 999 Deferred revenue 1,320 1,089 Cash used in operating activities (13,123 ) (985 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Line of credit - (70 ) Repayments of long-term debt (7,948 ) (658 ) Net proceeds from convertible debentures 24,920 3,793 Proceeds from promissory notes - 794 Payments of lease obligations (1,380 ) (1,597 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 4,445 - Interest paid (1,345 ) (1,394 ) Cash generated by financing activities 18,692 868 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of equipment (900 ) (46 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 267 - Cash used in investing activities (633 ) (46 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 4,936 (163 ) Cash, beginning of period 943 1,450 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 9 (34 ) CASH, END OF PERIOD 5,888 $1,253

Q2 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position



June 30, December 31,

2023 2022 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash $ 5,888 $ 943 Cash held in trust 658 658 Accounts receivable 10,774 5,138 Sales taxes recoverable 235 302 Inventories 5,325 4,852 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,501 140 $ 24,381 $ 12,033 Property, plant, and equipment 9,493 6,375 Right of use assets 7,548 9,503 Derivative asset 12 12 Intangible assets 19,417 20,498 Goodwill 4,965 4,965 Other deposits 317 317 TOTAL ASSETS $ 66,133 $ 53,703 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 13,759 16,002 Deferred revenue 3,320 2,000 Current portion of lease obligations 1,937 2,107 Current portion of long-term debt 4,904 7,422

$ 23,920 $ 27,531 Lease obligations 6,403 8,168 Long term debt 45,806 26,228 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 76,129 $ 61,927 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 38,007 37,853 Equity reserve 17,809 8,765 Contributed surplus 4,597 4,076 Accumulated deficit (70,872 ) (60,022 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 463 1,104 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) $ (9,996 ) $ (8,224 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) $ 66,133 $ 53,703 Nature of operations and going concern

Commitments and contingencies

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack Beverage currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of five facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack Beverage commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the timing, review, completion and filing of the Required Filings, Wildpack Beverage's plans, investments, anticipated revenue from manufacturing agreements, plans to build additional facilities, financial performance and operating performance, anticipated growth in co-packing business, the estimation of revenue, the timing and targets of M&A activity, costs, future capital expenditures, and the success of scaling up production. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks including but not limited to: the risk of the Company not filing the Required Filings on time, risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, ability to obtain sufficient and suitable financing, actual results of current production and decorating, fluctuations in prices of aluminum; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the co-packaging industry; delays in the completion of capex activities, changes in national and local government regulation of manufacturing operations and labour laws particularly in light of the COVID pandemic, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments where Wildpack Beverage operates. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Wildpack Beverage to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied by Wildpack Beverage are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack Beverage's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Although Wildpack Beverage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including that Wildpack Beverage's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; delays in filing of financial information; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and competition in the markets where Wildpack Beverage operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack Beverage does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

