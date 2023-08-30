Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTCQX: VIBEF) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2023. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and Vibe's website at www.vibebycalifornia.com.

Financial Highlights

The Company's key financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, are as follows:

U.S. Dollars

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023



For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022



For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023



For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 Total revenue(a) $ 3,690,295

$ 5,728,286

$ 7,694,251

$ 11,399,262

Gross margin $ 1,312,675

$ 2,336,296

$ 2,791,352

$ 4,295,727

Net loss $ (1,397,542 ) $ (654,511 ) $ (2,546,113 ) $ (1,644,979 ) Adjusted funds flow(b) $ (1,012,428 ) $ (224,203 ) $ (1,755,445 ) $ (596,338 ) EBITDA(a) $ (641,893 ) $ 366,551

$ (1,017,164 ) $ 79,146

Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ (557,056 ) $ 428,041

$ (905,524 ) $ 384,992

Special Note Regarding non-GAAP Financial Measures

(a) This is a non-GAAP measure. Readers are cautioned that the amounts presented do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. See the discussion of non-IFRS Measures in the MD&A for reconciliation to measures reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

(b) Excludes changes in the fair value of biological assets.





2023 Second Quarter Highlights

Cash position as of June 30, 2023, was $3.19 million.

Dispensary Sales: Dispensary sales were $3.69 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.00 million in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 7.75% decline.

Average Basket Size: The average dispensary basket size, net of taxes, for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, was $41.18, compared to $40.49 in the first quarter of 2023 period.

EBITDA: In the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, the adjusted EBITDA loss was $557,056 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, which was $2,706,964, representing an improvement of $2,149,908.

Vibe CEO Mark Waldron commented, "In the second quarter, we laid the groundwork for centralized purchasing and internal distribution, leading to improvements to Vibe's gross margins. Vibe should be positioned toward improved profitability in the second half of 2023 by launching new Hype products, increased marketing efforts, and continued cost control measures."

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Product & Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performances. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions or statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events, and maybe impacted as a result of general economic conditions. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's expectations of revenue, EBITDA profitability and adjusted funds flow, higher sales volumes, and the Company's retail operations. Actual future results may differ materially.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Risk factors related to the Company are described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any State securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Unlike in Canada, which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale, and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), readers are cautioned that in the U.S., cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. To the knowledge of Vibe Growth Corporation, there are, to date, a total of 33 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized cannabis in some form. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of medical cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S., and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including, without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. Strict compliance with state laws concerning cannabis will neither absolve Vibe of liability under the U.S. Federal law nor will it provide a defense to any Federal proceeding which may be brought against Vibe Growth Corporation. Any such proceedings brought against Vibe may adversely affect its operations and financial performance.

