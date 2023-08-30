Daily Nonstop Service from New York to Amsterdam Introduces the Airline's Award-Winning Mint® and Core Product Offerings to its Third Transatlantic Market

To Celebrate Launch, Limited Roundtrip Fares Starting at $2,199 and €1,599 in Mint and $499 and €399 in Core Available

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) has expanded its presence to a third transatlantic destination with new, nonstop service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) taking off today. Service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Amsterdam will launch on September 20. Amsterdam follows the airline's successful launch of London service in August 2021 and Paris this past June.

"JetBlue's transatlantic service has proven to lower fares and benefit customers in markets that have suffered for decades from high fares by legacy carriers," said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. "We look forward to introducing our award-winning Mint and core service to business and leisure customers traveling to and from Amsterdam."

"It is a pleasure to welcome JetBlue to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and their contribution to Schiphol's network," said Ruud Sondag, president and CEO of Royal Schiphol Group. "Most importantly, with JetBlue deploying their new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft, they contribute to noise reduction and sustainability efforts."

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Amsterdam (AMS)

Daily service starting August 29 (Eastbound) August 30 (Westbound) *all times local JFK AMS Flight #2288 AMS JFK Flight #2289 10:00 p.m. 11:35 a.m. (+1) 1:35 p.m. 4:20 p.m.

Flights will operate daily on JetBlue's Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint Suite® seats, 114 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. The A321 offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft will allow JetBlue to effectively disrupt the market with the airline's award-winning service and low fares on flights between the U.S. and Amsterdam.

Boeken bij JetBlue Book Better with JetBlue

To celebrate the launch of new service to Amsterdam, seats are on sale today with low fares for U.S.-originating travelers starting at $499 roundtrip for the airline's award-winning core experience and starting at $2,199 for JetBlue's premium Mint experience. Netherlands-originating travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at €399 ($439) for core and €1,599 ($1756) for Mint available on jetblue.com (a)

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue's fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue's customer service channels; and more.

Welkom Schiphol Welcome Schiphol

Located only 10 miles from Amsterdam, Schiphol Airport is one of the largest and most important airports in Europe with over 71 million passengers per year. JetBlue's presence at Schiphol Airport gives the U.S.-based travel provider visibility at an iconic global hub to build a new base of travelers in the Netherlands and beyond.

JetBlue's Service en Duurzaamheid JetBlue's Service and Commitment to Sustainability

JetBlue's entrance into Amsterdam will introduce a new model of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and business travelers. The airline is currently the sixth largest airline in the U.S. and is known for having the most legroom in coach (b), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi® broadband internet (c), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service.

JetBlue's dedication to the communities it serves is exemplified by its industry-leading climate commitments. Aligned with the Paris Agreement, the airline's science-based target aims to effectively cut aircraft emissions in half on a per-seat basis by 2035 from 2019 levels. The airline is working to achieve this through a combination of external partnerships and advocacy for industry advances in sustainability along with internal efforts to drive additional operational efficiencies. Through this strategy, JetBlue's goal is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of broader industry targets.

JetBlue believes sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is the most meaningful way the industry can significantly address its emissions and is proud to support the growing SAF market with three currently-producing SAF suppliers in the U.S., along with multiple partnerships and investments for future SAF and new SAF technologies. JetBlue has sourced additional SAF for the inaugural flight from Schiphol Airport today, which is provided by AirBP, as the airline continues to explore additional SAF opportunities in its European destinations and we all work together to build a more sustainable future of flight.

De JetBlue Ervaring The JetBlue Experience

The airline's Mint premium experience which first raised the bar on transcontinental travel in the U.S. and was reimagined for transatlantic flying offers customers a fresh choice when flying between the U.S. and Europe. JetBlue Mint features 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door including two Mint Studio seats and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft Needle. Its proprietary T&N Adaptive foam with a breathable cover creates a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky. Mint also boasts countless intuitive design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. JetBlue has also introduced its latest innovation the stunning Mint Studio offering even more space in a premium experience

JetBlue's industry-leading core experience was also reinvented for transatlantic flying and offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly "coach" but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. With just 114 core seats including 24 Even More Space Seats customers enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect are enhanced by the airline's partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig, to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet JetBlue's complimentary meal in core. Core customers also enjoy a free selection of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor. The A321LR features new extra-large overhead bins, and all customers, regardless of fare type, may bring one carry-on, space permitting, and one personal item.

Customers in both core and Mint stay connected throughout the flight with unlimited, free high-speed wi-fi on every plane. Additionally, customers have access to a curated selection of live TV channels focused on news and sports and an extensive library of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard just like they do at home.

For more details on JetBlue's service to and from Europe, visit: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/uk-and-europe.

Over JetBlue About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

New York (JFK) to Amsterdam (AMS) requires roundtrip purchase Sat. night stay. Book by 8/31. Travel 11/7/2023-2/14/2024. 21-day advanced purchase required. Blackout dates 12/20/2023- 1/7/2024. Terms apply. Price is based on a dollar-to-euro conversion as of 8/9/2023. Based on baseline seat pitch of transatlantic aircraft Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us

