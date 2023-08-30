Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1DR | ISIN: BE0974264930 | Ticker-Symbol: FO4N
Tradegate
29.08.23
10:51 Uhr
37,610 Euro
-0,270
-0,71 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,85038,00007:17
37,81037,95029.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2023 | 07:10
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ageas reports first half-year results 2023

Ageasreportsfirst half-yearresults 2023

  • Net Operating Result of EUR 599 million confirmed by an excellent Operational Capital Generation
  • Net Operating Result came in 30% higher (under new accounting standards), confirming the strength of Ageas's performance
  • Solid commercial performance in Life in China and in Non-Life across all segments
  • An interim dividend of EUR 1.5 per share will be paid out, consistent with last year
KeyFigures (Group)
Result
  • Net Operating Result amounted to EUR 599 million, representing a 16.9 % Return on Equity
  • Net Result amounted to EUR531 million
  • Operational Capital Generation amounted to EUR1,026 million
  • Operational Free Capital Generation amounted to EUR 492 million
Inflows
(at constant exchange rate)
  • Inflows were up 6% amounting to EUR 9.3 billion
  • Life inflows up 4%, supported by strong growth in Asia
  • Non-Life inflows were up 11 % and stood at EUR 3.0 billion, increasing significantly across all segments
OperatingPerformance
  • Combined ratio stood at 93.3%, driven by a strong claims experience across all product lines and an improved expense ratio
  • Guaranteed Margin stood at 116 bps and Unit Linked Margin amounted to 39 bps
BalanceSheet
  • Comprehensive Equity amounted to EUR 15.6 billion or EUR 84.96 per share
  • Pillar II Solvency II ratio improved, reaching 220%, well within the Group's risk appetite
  • General account Total Liquid Assets as at 30 June 2023 stood at EUR 0.8 billion
  • Life Liabilities excl. UG/L stood at EUR 83 billion

An overviewofthefiguresandcomparisonwithpreviousyearcanbefoundonpage5ofthispressreleaseandontheAgeaswebsite.

Impact24 -- Non-financial and Sustainability Achievements



  • MSCI upgraded Ageas's ESG rating from 'A' to 'AA', the second highest score and the Group's 3rd upgrade since 2018, while the ISS rating also improved to an overall score of 7.
  • Ageas's Belgian subsidiary AG achieved the Ecovadis GOLD label placing it among the top 5% best performing companies in the world for sustainability.
  • In efforts to further diversify and strengthen the Group's distribution network in Asia, new agency channels and digital platforms were launched
  • Ageas Corporate Centre, AG and AG Real Estate in Belgium and Ageas UK have all been certified "Top Employer", while Ageas Asia has been awarded "Best Companies to work for in Asia 2023."

HansDeCuyper,CEOAgeas commented : "We delivered a strong first half, with a solid commercial performance in Life in China and in Non-Life across all segments. All operating entities showed resilience under continued turbulence in the financial markets in Europe and China. Thanks to our strong business performance and Operational Capital Generation, we are confident we will reach a Net Operating Result between EUR 1.1 and 1.2 billion for 2023. The Ageas Board has decided to pay out an interim gross cash dividend of EUR 1.5 per share and we intend to repeat this on an annual basis going forward. These half year results are the first under the new IFRS accounting standards, and we welcome the greater transparency they offer as it better reflects our performance, especially in respect of the contribution made by both our Asian participations and our Life business. The new standards confirm our strong results and show the solidity of our company with a Comprehensive equity of almost EUR 16 billion. Having reached the midpoint of our Impact24 strategy, I am proud of the significant achievements realised so far, and of our resolute approach to delivering against all of our KPIs. To conclude, I would like to thank our finance teams across the Group for their exceptional efforts in ensuring a seamless transition to IFRS 17".

Attachment

  • Read the full press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9cfdf20f-a468-444d-b6d1-c798d932dd04)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.