TGS ASA: TGS Set to Elevate Gulf of Mexico Operations with Pending Award of Multi-Year Ocean Bottom Node Projects

OSLO, Norway (30 August 2023) - TGS, the leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, today reported a pending award for multiple proprietary Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) projects in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM). The projects will be acquired over a 3-year duration. The negotiations and scope will be finalized during Q3 2023, with the initial project targeted to mobilize in late Q1 2024.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "This progress and endeavour towards confirming a long-term commitment from a major producer in the Gulf of Mexico and strategic customer reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and highlights our ability to adapt to evolving industry needs worldwide. Through our continued focus, service quality and commitment to operating safely and sustainably, we will continue to support the industry to maximise the potential of existing developments."

