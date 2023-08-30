



DA NANG, VIETNAM, Aug 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards ended on a high note before a full house in Da Nang, Vietnam, on August 28. Organized at the Novotel Danang Premier Han River, this years conference was held under the theme "Driving Transformational Change Beyond Greenwashing", and focused on inspiring participants to discuss and discover transformational ESG & CSR strategies, beyond conventional thinking. The conference also addressed the challenges and need for climate-friendly solutions and technologies, including electric vehicles, high tech farming, sustainable supply chains, and nature-based solutions.Among the notable speakers, Prof. Dr. Richard Hames, Founder & Executive Director, Centre for the Future and Fellow of the World Academy of Art & Science, gave a powerful speech on "Beyond ESG: From The Impossible To The Inevitable", encouraging the move from the degenerative practices of the industrial era, through the many delusions of sustainability and lies about 'green growth', to regenerative systems globally.In view of 20 Years of Building, Implementing and Supporting ESG in Vietnam, Ms. Kim Francois, Executive Director of BeLuxCham Vietnam presented "Localising and Creating Positive Impact for Foreign Businesses in Vietnam - Successful ESG stories of BeluxCham Blending Eastern and Western Cultures." She shared how BeLuxCham provides an eco-system that shares expertise in ESG and provides a platform to which companies can learn from each other and be part of each other's circular system. She believed that more work is needed to ensure that SMEs are learning and implementing ESG, to contribute together to the goals set by Vietnam, but mainly to be sure we are living in a healthy environment and protecting our people.Prof. Dr. Martin Blake, the Conference Chairman announced that the Organisers are planning to hold The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. The summit ended with the The Global CSR & ESG Awards, graced by Guest of Honour, Mr Nguyen Anh Phong, Deputy-Director-General of Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development (IPSARD), and Ms. Kim Francois, Executive Director of BeLuxCham Vietnam. The evening award ceremony was marked with a stunning audio and light display show.The Award Categories for 2023:- Best Environmental Excellence Award- Best Community Programme Award- Excellence In Provision Of Literacy & Education Award- Empowerment Of Women Award- Best Workplace Practises Award- CSR & ESG Leadership Award- Product Excellence Award- Best Chief Executive Officer (CEO)- Best Corporate Comms & Investors Relations TeamAnd Award Categories 2023 recognizing companies at the forefront of their countries:- Best In Singapore- Best In Thailand- Best In Indonesia- Best In Cambodia- Best In Viet Nam- Best In PhilippinesTHE WINNERSBest Environmental Excellence Awardo Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Bronze: SM Investments Crk Softex Indonesia, PT Astra International TBK-- Gold: PT Adaro Indonorporation-- Silver: Kimberly-Claesia, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical TBK, Central Department Store Limited (Head Office)-- Platinum: PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakamo USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization-- Platinum: Manila Watero Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization-- Bronze: PT Diageo Indonesia-- Silver: Schneider Electric Indonesia-- Gold: GeoComply Viet Nam-- Platinum: PT Kilang Pertamina InternationalBest Community Programme Awardo Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Bronze: BHG Retail Trust Management Pte Ltd-- Silver: PT Asmin Bara Bronang-- Gold: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Regional Jawzation-- Bronze: PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK, FPT Corporation,--- PT Pertamina - Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Rewulu-- Silver: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Badak LNG, RHB Bank Berhad--- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Boyolali-- Gold: Sarawak Energy Berhad, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson PTTEP Indonesia,--- PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk,-- Platinum: PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakamo USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Bronze: Bagian Tengah DPPU Ahmad Yani-- Platinum: PT Meares Soputan Miningo Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization-- Bronze: Price Waterhouse Coopers, IDP Education (Cambodia) Limited-- Silver: Diageo Viet Nam, Prince Holding Group-- Gold: PT Diageo Indonesia, GeoComply Viet Nam,--- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Semarang-- Platinum: PT Kilang Pertamina InternationalExcellence In Provision Of Literacy & Education Awardo Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Bronze: Adaro Energy Indonesia-- Silver: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad-- Gold: PT Samsung Electronics Indonesia-- Platinum: Tata Consultancy Services Limitedo USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization-- Silver: Samsung Electronics Viet Nam Co. Ltd-- Gold: PT Asmin Bara Bronang-- Platinum: Manila Watero Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization-- Gold: MegaWorld Foundation-- Platinum: IDP Education (Cambodia) LimitedEmpowerment Of Women Awardo Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Platinum: PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk Ulubeluo Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization-- Gold: GeoComply Viet Nam-- Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)Best Workplace Practises Awardo Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Platinum: PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBKo USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization-- Platinum: Manila Watero Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization-- Gold: GeoComply Viet Nam-- Platinum: Diageo IndonesiaCSR & ESG Leadership Awardo Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Bronze: PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK-- Silver: Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte Ltd-- Gold: PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, ACEN Corporation-- Platinum: KLCC Property Holdings Berhado USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization-- Bronze: BHG Retail Trust Management Pte Ltd-- Silver: Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited-- Gold: Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co. Ltd-- Platinum: PT Asmin Bara Bronango Less Than USD 500 Million Market Capitalization-- Bronze: Diageo Indonesia-- Silver: Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)-- Gold: GeoComply Viet Nam-- Platinum: DEEP C Industrial ZonesProduct Excellence Awardo Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte LtdBest CEO Awardo Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Gold: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson-- Platinum: PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical TbkBest Corporate Comms & Investor Relations Team Awardo USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Platinum: BHG Retail Trust Management Pte Ltdo Less Than USD 500 Million Market Cap-- Platinum: Viettel Construction Joint Stock CorporationBest Country Award - Best In Indonesiao Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Gold: PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West Java-- Platinum: PT Astra International TBo Less Than USD 500 Million Market Cap-- Silver: PT Kilang Pertamina International-- Gold: Diageo Indonesia-- Platinum: Schneider Electric IndonesiaBest Country Excellence - Best In Cambodiao Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Platinum: NagaWorld Limitedo Less Than USD 500 Million Market Cap-- Platinum: Prince Holding GroupBest Country Excellence - Best In Thailando Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Platinum: Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance Public Company LimitedBest Country Excellence - Best In Philippineso Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Platinum: ACEN CorporationBest Country Excellence - Best In Singaporeo Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Platinum: Tata Consultancy Services LimitedBest Country Excellence - Best In Vietnamo Above USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Platinum: FPT Corporationo USD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion Market Cap-- Platinum: Samsung Electronics Viet Nam Co. 