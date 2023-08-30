Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Dow Jones News
30.08.2023 | 07:43
340 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
Supra Introduces a Cross-chain Bridgeless Technology - HyperNova - that Enables Secure Blockchain Interoperability

30-Aug-2023 / 07:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Supra Introduces a Cross-chain Bridgeless Technology - HyperNova - that Enables Secure 
Blockchain Interoperability 
 
 
Zug, Switzerland | August 29, 2023 03:54 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
Supra, a leading blockchain organization that provides Oracle and Verifiable Random Function (VRF) services, today 
announced the creation of HyperNova, its new bridgeless technology that facilitates cross-chain communication directly 
via L1 consensus. This groundbreaking new methodology allows blockchains to connect interoperably without the need for 
a centralized bridge. 

"HyperNova is a major breakthrough for the blockchain industry," said Joshua Tobkin, CEO of Supra. "It eliminates the 
need for centralized bridges, which can be a single point of failure and a major vulnerability in Web3. HyperNova's 
bridgeless technology makes blockchain connections more secure, reliable, and scalable via L1 to L1 cryptographic 
consensus." 

HyperNova bridgeless technology works by using Supra's novel, low-latency, consensus algorithm, known as Moonshot 
Consensus, to understand the underlying cryptographic signatures of interacting chains. This allows Supra to provide a 
secure, reliable, and scalable cross-chain consensus that is strictly better than traditional bridge designs. 
 
Supra's HyperNova offers a number of benefits over traditional centralized bridges, including: 
   -- Increased security: HyperNova eliminates the need for a centralized bridge, which can be a single point 
  of failure. Instead, Supra directly verifies that cryptographic signatures of the source and destination chains, 
  which provides L1 to L1 security guarantees. 
   -- Improved scalability: Bridgeless tech is more scalable than traditional centralized bridges. This is 
  because Supra itself is a high-throughput IntraLayer that can handle many cross-chain consensus requests 
  simultaneously. 
   -- Enhanced capabilities: Supra's HyperNova multi-chain solution enables novel cross-chain use cases that 
  are not possible in bilateral (one-to-one) solutions. 
Use Cases for Supra's HyperNova 
Bridgeless tech can be used for a variety of use cases, including: 
   -- Cross-chain DeFi: HyperNova can be used to enable cross-chain DeFi, which allows users to transfer assets 
  and interact with DeFi applications across different blockchains. 
   -- Cross-chain gaming: Bridgeless tech can be used to enable cross-chain gaming, which allows players to 
  transfer their in-game assets or NFTs across different blockchain-based games. 
   -- Cross-chain oracles: HyperNova can be used to enable cross-chain oracles, which provide secure and 
  reliable data feeds to DeFi applications across many ecosystems. 
 
About Supra 
Dr. Aniket Kate, inventor of KZG Commitments utilized in Ethereum L2 Data Availability solutions, and the Supra team 
are diligently composing new whitepapers, so there are still many novel solutions in the pipeline soon to be 
publicized. To learn more about Supra and participate in their gamified learn-to-earn program, visit Countdown to 
Blastoff. Lastly, sign up for the whitelist for an opportunity to be notified in advance of any possible future token 
offerings and for more alpha. 

 Supra is building a low-latency interoperability infrastructure to provide Web3 capabilities that traditional 
blockchain designs lack. Supra, as a vertically integrated IntraLayerT, enables a shared security paradigm across a 
variety of oracle services. This includes securing external data on-chain, cross-chain consensus via their bridgeless 
HyperNova, automation, VRF, smart contract execution, and more. 

After thousands of hours of R&D and simulations, Supra's technical breakthroughs are solving the Oracle Dilemma and 
optimizing network performance across the board in terms of security, throughput, time to finality, composability, and 
programmability. Supra has taken an academic approach to development, which has been an integral part of the 
organization's commitment to advancing Web3 performance and security. This is characterized by a commitment to deep 
research, transparency, and going through a rigorous peer-review process in every design and product released. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Eli Phoenix 
 
marketing@supraoracles.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://supraoracles.com/ 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
1714367 30-Aug-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2023 01:10 ET (05:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
