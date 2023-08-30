TopGear low-Carbon Speed Week to be held at GotlandRing

LONDON and VISBY, Sweden, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TopGear will host its first low-carbon Speed Week at Sweden's GotlandRing, the world's most sustainable race circuit, from August 31 - September 3, 2023.

The event is the first of its kind and will feature test drives of the latest and greatest performance cars launched in the last 12 months - including petrol, hybrid and pure-electric models - culminating in the crowning of a 2023 performance car of the year. All tests will be conducted by teams from TopGear Magazine and TopGear.com, who are also the organizers of Speed Week.

Jack Rix, Editor-in-chief TopGear, said: "We had the idea to create an event with embedded sustainability throughout, that lost none of the drama and excitement associated with TopGear's world famous Speed Week. All the fun, a lot less carbon. We couldn't think of a venue that is more suitable than GotlandRing, which, for the past twenty years, has been a sustainability forerunner in its field and beyond."



Located on the historic, Swedish island of Gotland and within an official eco-region, GotlandRing is a 4.53 mile (7.29 km) eco-friendly race and test circuit that utilises 100 percent renewable energy. It is also praised for pioneering sustainability and e-mobility initiatives such as SmartRoad Gotland, the world's first electric road system with dynamic charging, and various supercharging solutions, launched in cooperation with its Nordic partners Kempower, Nimbnet and Virta.

TopGear's Speed Week will run parallel with GotlandRing's 20-year anniversary, which will be celebrated on September 2 and 3.

Alec Arho-Havrén, Founder and Chief Circuit Architect, GotlandRing, said: "We are pleased and honoured to work with TopGear on this trailblazing event, and the timing of the production and GotlandRing's anniversary makes it even more special. The enabling driving environment will provide versatile activities and a creative ambiance."

To ensure that TopGear's Speed Week is as sustainable as possible, electric and bio-fuel trucks will be used for transportation, EVs will be charged on 100 per cent renewable energy produced on-site, and combustion engines will be powered by biofuel. Locally sourced partners will also be enlisted for accommodation and food.

About GotlandRing

GotlandRing, built in 2003, is the world's most sustainable race circuit as well as the longest circuit of modern standard. The 4.53 mile (7.29 km) island-based race and test circuit is located within the Eco-Region of Gotland, which is the most popular tourist destination in Sweden. As of August 2023, the complex also offers EV supercharging with 100 percent renewable energy. GotlandRing and its strategic partner World Ecological Forum are also the initiators behind the SmartRoad Gotland project, the world's first electric road system with dynamic charging on a public road. The project was realized in cooperation with Electreon and the Swedish Transport Administration between 2019 and 2023. For more information, go to gotlandring.com.

