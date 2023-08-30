On September 1, the world exhibition of household appliances IFA will be opened in Berlin, where new products and developments in household electronics are presented every year. This year at IFA, the Gazer brand will present to the general public a new television product - METASMART TV.

Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - In 2023, the Gezer brand presented METASMART TV based on web.3.0 technology. The Gazer METASMART TV is one of the world's first TVs with access to the metaverse while also providing access to NFTs and digital artworks. Users can access thousands of works by modern artists through the Multiart application. Exhibitions of digital art held in Hamburg, Lisbon, and Dubai were held using Gazer TVs.





"We create next-generation electronics - with people and for people. Our products are state-of-the-art technology that do more. They change the user experience and give new impressions. First of all, we focus on people, turning complex technologies into simple and accessible ones. Therefore, even those who considered NFT-art to be too complicated, now may easily visit digital galleries just from the TV screen through the multiart application. In a couple of clicks you get NFT-pictures from around the world on the screen of your favorite TV. And this is only the beginning," said CEO of the brand Sergey Boyar, commenting on the previous developments of Gezer.

Gazer is an international consumer electronics brand specializing in the development and production of televisions and automotive electronics. The company has been producing TVs since 2017. The brand positions itself as one that creates electronics of a new generation - "next-step electronics." "As we see it" is another slogan of the company's, emphasizing the shared views of the manufacturer and the customer on electronics.

