LRN to be the exclusive provider of global ethics and compliance benchmarking data, enabling deeper insights and international context for bi-annual Nordic Ethics Compliance Survey

LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance solutions that enable organizations to inspire principled performance, today announces a collaboration with the Nordic Business Initiative (NBE) to deliver deeper insights into ethics and compliance (E&C) issues across the Nordic region.

LRN will be the exclusive provider of global E&C benchmarking data to NBE, which will give additional global context to the organization's bi-annual 'Nordic Ethics Compliance Survey' for the first time.

Nordic Ethics Compliance Survey reports on trends in the state of ethics compliance programs in the Nordic region. It analyzes data relating to internal Ethics Compliance work in Nordic organisations. The survey responses are gathered from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

LRN is an authoritative voice on global E&C issues and will provide key data insights and benchmarking from its world-leading 2023 Program Effectiveness Report, as well as previously unpublished insights from its full data set. The report is based on responses from more than 1,850 E&C professionals at organizations across 26 industries and in 10 different countries the largest and most comprehensive research of its kind.

In addition to providing this extra global perspective to the NBE survey, experts from LRN will also be taking part in an event series alongside prominent speakers from NBE and other leading regional ethics and compliance experts examining the survey findings and exploring key themes and topical issues. The event series will take place after the publication of the full NBE report in November.

"The Nordic Business Ethics Initiative is doing vital work in building awareness of ethics and compliance across the Nordic region, and its research is a critical tool when it comes to understanding the state of play so that key issues can be addressed," said Kevin Michielsen, CEO of LRN. "Our collaboration with NBE will give this important study a valuable extra dimension. For businesses across the Nordic region, including Nordic-based multi-national companies, it's important to consider ethics and compliance issues against the global backdrop that takes account of geo-political developments, emerging challenges, and ongoing crises. The incorporation of our global data will help benchmark the performance of companies in the Nordics against their peers around the world and enable even better understanding the impact and efficacy of E&C programs."

NBE co-founder Niina Ratsula added, "Being able to incorporate insights from LRN's market-leading dataset into our 2023 Nordic Ethics Compliance Survey report will give it, and our NBE members, even more value. By putting our findings around what's happening in the Nordic region into the bigger, international picture, our research will have deeper meaning, so that organizations can see not just how the issues are developing around them, but what's happening further afield too."

Companies across the Nordic region are encouraged to participate in this year's NBE survey by visiting: https://www.nordicbusinessethics.com/nordic-ethics-compliance-survey-2023/.

About LRN

LRN's mission and purpose is to inspire principled performance and help people around the world do the right thing. Since 1994, LRN has worked to propel organizations forward with the partnership, knowledge, and tools to build ethical culture. More than 2,800 companies and tens of millions of learners worldwide utilize LRN services and take LRN e-learning courses to help navigate complex regulatory environments and foster ethical, responsible, and inclusive cultures. In partnership with LRN, companies translate their values into concrete corporate practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable competitive advantage. By acting upon shared values, companies and their people find the means to outbehave and outperform. Learn more at LRN.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About the Nordic Business Ethics Initiative

The Nordic Business Ethics Initiative was created to build stronger and more responsible organizations. Its ambition is to promote responsible business conduct and support business leaders and professionals through sharing lessons learned, building best practices and facilitating dialogue and networking. The initiative consists of various activities, all aiming to raise awareness of what business ethics is and provide tools to create ethical, compliant workplaces.

