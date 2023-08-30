Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (111/23)

With effect from August 31, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 11, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SOBI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020846285 Order book ID: 302488 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 31, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 26, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SOBI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020846293 Order book ID: 302487 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB