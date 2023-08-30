Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
25.08.23
11:12 Uhr
18,660 Euro
+0,930
+5,25 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,52018,79009:49
17,42017,48010:20
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2023 | 09:58
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (111/23)

With effect from August 31, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including September 11, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SOBI TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020846285              
Order book ID:  302488                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from August 31, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Swedish
Orphan Biovitrum AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until and including September 26, 2023. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SOBI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020846293              
Order book ID:  302487                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.