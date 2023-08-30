New research from Finland shows that the best season for rooftop PV generation in the Arctic is spring, and that the best tilt angle for rooftop systems is 28 degrees. It also showed that vertical PV installations perform better in winter.Rooftop PV performs better in spring and summer in the Arctic region, while vertical PV performs better in the fall and winter, new research from the University of Oulu in Finland has found. The researchers said in "Experiences from seasonal Arctic solar photovoltaics (PV) generation- An empirical data analysis from a research infrastructure in Northern Finland" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...