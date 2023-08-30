IQM Spark will be installed at the user's premises to give them full control for experiments

IQM Spark is available for under one million euros

IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building quantum computers, today launched "IQM Spark," comprising a superconducting quantum computer and tailored learning experiences for universities and research labs worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830120669/en/

IQM Spark quantum computer (Photo: Business Wire)

IQM Spark comes pre-installed with a 5-qubit quantum processing unit, with more options available allowing for a wide variety of research experiments.

To help universities kick-start their quantum program, in addition, universities will have free maintenance for one year, and IQM will also provide training for running the system and learning materials accessible through IQM Academy, a user-friendly online platform. With IQM Spark, students of all levels (bachelor, master, and PhD) will have the opportunity to learn hands-on about quantum computing.

Additionally, universities can also provide their students with the skillset needed for a quantum-enabled future by leveraging both hardware and software within the learning materials. With its technical track record and world-class expertise, IQM is also committed to collaborating with universities to drive advancements in quantum science.

Dr. Kuan Yen Tan, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers, said: "Since our inception, we've invested in and promoted quantum education and the advancement of research, and it's apparent that universities around the globe need critical tools like IQM Spark to train the workforce needed for the next generation. Given the potential of quantum computing, the ecosystem will require a wide range of talent across electronics, chip fabrication, hardware design, and software engineering. We are confident that our system will facilitate the learning experience and engage students with the physical system."

"We've designed this offering for universities and research labs to build up their quantum expertise and we believe that our system will not only perform fundamental quantum experiments and raise interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) but we will also advance university science around quantum computing in general, while addressing the shortage of talent and providing value for the job market," Dr. Björn Pötter, Head of Product at IQM Quantum Computers, points out

IQM has already delivered 5-qubit quantum computers to some universities and research institutions, including the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre in Germany. The quantum computer at VTT has been connected to LUMI, Europe's most powerful supercomputer, hosted by the CSC IT Center for Science.

"VTT and IQM successfully collaborated in delivering Finland's first quantum computer in 2021. The 5-qubit quantum computer enables users to take the first steps in developing quantum algorithms and learn how to utilise the new technology in practice", said Pekka Pursula, Research Manager in Quantum Technologies at VTT

"On-premises quantum hardware is only available from a very limited number of vendors. This fact alone makes it hard for us to provide this leading-edge hardware to our scientists. Pricing and missing learning resources make it even harder to make this leading-edge technology available for educational purposes for our students," said Prof. Dr. Dieter Kranzlmüller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre, which caters to all universities of Bavaria in Germany.

"IQM Spark will address three major challenges: availability, learning resources, and affordability. In that way, universities can give practical experience to the next generation of quantum computing experts," he added.

"Making on-premises quantum computer hardware available to our scientists and students as a low-barrier resource will give a boost to scientific progress and educate the next generation of quantum experts. This paves the way for students in Bavarian universities, such as Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU) and Technical University of Munich (TUM) students, to become entrepreneurs in the field of quantum technologies and live up to the excellence claim of the Munich universities," he concluded.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is the European leader in building quantum computers. IQM provides on-premises quantum computers for supercomputing centres and research labs and offers full access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers quantum advantage through a unique application-specific, co-design approach. IQM's commercial quantum computers include Finland's first commercial 54-qubit quantum computer with VTT, IQM-led consortium's (Q-Exa) HPC quantum accelerator in Germany, and IQM processors will also be used in the first quantum accelerator in Spain. IQM has over 280 employees with offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Singapore, and Espoo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830120669/en/

Contacts:

Sylwia Barthel de Weydenthal, Head of Marketing and Communications

Email: press@meetiqm.com

Mobile: +358505966629

www.meetiqm.com