Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Amprion GmbH Dual EUR 5 and 11 year

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

August 30, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH

EUR 500mil (expected) Fixed Rate Notes due 07 September 2028

EUR 500mil (expected) Fixed Rate Notes due 07 September 2034

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Instrument Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Amprion GmbH Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500mil(expected) 2028 Notes EUR 500mil(expected) 2034 Notes Description: EUR 500mil(exp) Fixed Rate Notes due 2028 EUR 500mil(exp) Fixed Rate Notes due 2034 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: DIP, denoms 100k/100k, listing Euro MTF Luxembourg Exchange Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG Bayerische Landesbank DZ Bank Helaba ING LBBW SEB UniCredit Stabilisation period expected to start on: August 30, 2023 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Euro MTF Luxembourg Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END