Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30
Vesuvius plc
30 August 2023
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Collis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vesuvius plc
b)
LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of nil cost Buy-out Award granted in 2023 under the Vesuvius Share Plan and award of dividend entitlement shares, with all shares being retained.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
1,349
Nil
21
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
1,370
- Price
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
25 August 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
