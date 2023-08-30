Anzeige
TAT Technologies Ltd.: TAT Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Financial highlights for H1 of 2023:

· Revenues for Q2 2023 were $26.8 million, an increase of 29% compared with $20.8 million in Q2 2022. Revenues for the six-month period that ended on June 30,2023 increased by 28% to $52.02 million compared with $40.7 million in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2022 .

· Gross profit for Q2 2023 was $5.4 million (20.3% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 35% compared with $4 million (19.4% as a percentage of revenues) in Q2 2022. Gross profit for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2023 was $9.7 million (18.6% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 36.8% compared with $7 million (17.4% as a percentage of revenues) in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2022 .

· Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2023 increased by 291% to $2.57 million compared with $0.9 million in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2023 increased by 340% to $4.74 million compared with $1.4 million in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2022 .

· Net lncome in Q2 2023 increased to $1.5 million, or income of $0.15 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of ($0.1) million, or loss of ($0.01) per diluted share, in Q2 2022. For the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2022, net income was $2.1 million, or income of $0.23 per diluted share compared with a net loss of ($1.7) million, or $(0.19) per diluted share in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2022 .

· Cash flow from operations in Q2 2023 was positive $2.5 million compared to negative ($2.6) million in Q2 2022. For the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023 cash flow from operations was positive $4.2 million compared to negative ($6.4) million in in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2022 .

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented on the results: "We are excited with the results of the second quarter and the first six month of 2023. TAT continues to improve its revenues, gross margins and profitability. We are enjoying an increase in OEM purchase orders and MRO intake, and with a combination of a positive recovery trend in supply chain and materials availability, both OEM and MRO segments are improving. We continue to grow our APU line of business, a direct result of the Company's growth strategy, and our operations are focused on increasing capacity and improving efficiency to meet our customers' growing demand and expectations across all business segments.

Mr. Zamir continued: "We are very optimistic with the expected results for the second half of the year as we see a strong order backlog. We are prepared to implement the second wave of our landing gear contracts with 2 of our strategic customers, which will yield additional revenues towards 2024. Also, we completed our operational preparations to enable us to bid for RFPs to support both the APU 331-500 and APU 131 product lines serving a worldwide fleet of over 17,000 aircrafts."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site: www.tat-technologies.com

Contact:

Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 972-8-862-8503
[email protected]

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







(In thousands)


















June 30,


December 31,







2023


2022








(unaudited)


(audited)







ASSETS










CURRENT ASSETS:










Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,748


$ 7,722







Accounts receivable, net

14,504


15,622







Inventory, net

44,744


45,759


















Other current assets and prepaid expenses

5,985


6,047







Total current assets

75,981


75,150

















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:










Restricted deposit

296


304







Investment in affiliates

1,886


1,665







Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

683


780







Deferred income taxes

1,305


1,229







Intangible assets, net

1,665


1,623







Property, plant and equipment, net

42,391


43,423







Operating lease right of use assets

2,119


2,477

















Total non-current assets

50,345


51,501







Total assets

$ 126,326


$ 126,651























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
















CURRENT LIABILITIES:










Current maturities of long-term loans

$ 1,975


$ 1,876







Credit line from bank

6,091


6,101







Accounts payable

8,078


10,233







Accrued expenses and other

10,748


9,686







Operating lease liabilities

825


904







Provision for restructuring plan

100


190

















Total current liabilities

27,817


28,990

















NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:










Long-term loans

18,224


19,408







Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

1,021


1,148







Operating lease liabilities

1,250


1,535

















Total non-current liabilities

20,495


22,091







Total liabilities

$ 48,312


51,081



























EQUITY:










Share capital

2,850


2,842







Additional paid-in capital

66,522


66,245







Treasury stock at cost

(2,088)


(2,088)







Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

-


(26)







Retained earnings

10,730


8,597







Total shareholders' equity

78,014


75,570

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 126,326


$ 126,651








TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended


Six months ended


Year ended


June 30,


December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022


2022


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)











Revenues:










Products

$ 8,167


$ 7,144


$ 15,458


$ 13,463


$ 25,460

Services

18,637


13,631


36,564


27,267


59,096


26,804


20,775


52,022


40,730


84,556











Cost of goods:










Products

5,548


5,826


11,822


11,569


21,631

Services

15,830


10,917


30,515


22,083


46,997


21,378


16,743


42,337


33,652


68,628

Gross Profit

5,426


4,032


9,685


7,078


15,928











Operating expenses:










Research and development, net

157


180


256


153


479

Selling and marketing

1,298


1,517


2,457


2,852


5,629

General and administrative

2,474


2,494


4,933


4,879


9,970

Other income

(35)


(9)


(441)


(90)


(90)

Restructuring expenses

-


775


-


1,703


1,715


3,894


4,957


7,205


9,497


17,703











Operating Profit (Loss)

1,532


(925)


2,480


(2,419)


(1,775)











Interest expenses

(440)


(136)


(806)


(240)


(902)

Other financial income (expenses), Net

167


645


148


814


1,029

Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit)

1,259


(417)


1,822


(1,845)


(1,648)











Taxes on income (tax benefit)

(63)


(170)


(90)


(63)


98











Income (loss) before share of equity investment

1,322


(247)


1,912


(1,782)


(1,746)











Share in profits (losses) of equity investment of affiliated companies

153


115


221


88


184





















Net Income (loss)

$ 1,475


$ (132)


$ 2,133


$ (1,694)


$ (1,562)











Basic and diluted income per share




















Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.16


$ (0. 01)


$ 0.24


$ (0.19)


(0.17)

Net income per diluted shares

$ 0.15


$ (0. 01)


$ 0.23


$ (0.19)


$ (0.17)











Weighted average number of shares outstanding










Basic

8,942,423


8,886,546


8,942,423


8,886,546


8,911,546

Diluted

9,052,163


8,886,546


9,052,163


8,886,546


8,911,546

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)




Three months ended


Six months ended


Year ended


June 30,


December 31,


2023


2022


2023

2022


2022


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Audited)



















Net income (Loss)

$ 1,475


$ (132)


$ 2,133

$ (1,694)



$ (1,562)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net (










Net unrealized income (loss) from derivatives

26


(116)


26

(148)



(89)

Reclassification adjustments for gains included in net income

-


-


-

-



30

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 1,501


$ (248)


$ 2,159

$ (1,842)



$ (1,621)


























TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)




Share capital




Accumulated










Number of shares issued


Amount


Additional paid-in capital


other comprehensive income (loss)


Treasury shares


Retained earnings


Total equity


















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 0


9,149,169


$ 2,809


$ 65,711


$ 128


$ (2,088)


$ 13,721


$ 80,281


CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 202 1 :
















Comprehensive loss


-


-


-


(95)


-


(3,562)


(3,657)


Share based compensation


-


-


160


-


-


-


160


BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 1


9,149,169


$ 2,809


$ 65,871


$ 33


$ (2,088)


$ 10,159


$ 76,784


CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 202 2 :
















Comprehensive loss


-


-


-


(59)


-


(1,562)


(1,621)


Exercise of option


36,850


33


156


-


-


-


189


Share based compensation


-


-


218


-


-


-


218


BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 20 22


9,186,019


$ 2,842


$ 66,245


$ (26)


$ (2,088)


$ 8,597


$ 75,570


CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED
JUNE 30, 202 3 (unaudited):
















Comprehensive profit


-


-


-


26


-


2,133


2,159


Exercise of option


30,877


8


157


-


-


-


165


Share based compensation


-


-


120


-


-


-


120


BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 202 3 (unaudited)


9,216,896


$ 2,850


$ 66,522


$ -


$ (2,088)


10,730


$ 78,014





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)




Three months ended


Six months ended


Year ended




June 30,


December 31,




2023


2022


2023

2022


2022




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Audited)


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income (loss)


$ 1,475


$ (132)


$ 2,133

$ (1,694)


(1,562)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used by) operating activities:






















Depreciation and amortization


901


926


1,942

1,899


3,706


Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives


0


(9)


0

8


8


Provision for doubtful accounts


(2)


(45)


(5)

(45)


138


Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company


(153)


(115)


(221)

(88)


(184)


Share based compensation


30


62


120

111


218


Non cash finance (income) expense


-


(777)


(6)

(972)


-


Change in operating right of use asset and operating leasing liability


-


-


-

-


(82)


Increase (decrease) in provision for restructuring expenses


(32)


802


(90)

457


(467)


Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement


(47)


(209)


(127)

(326)


(356)


Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment


(29)


(9)


(485)

(90)


(90)


Deferred income taxes, net


(98)


(188)


(76)

(81)


23


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable


3,137


(451)


1,123

(1,346)


(2,659)


Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses


332


(81)


1,537

(60)


(1,459)


Decrease (increase) in inventory


(3,248)


(1,143)


(285)

(3,365)


(5,069)


Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable


(1,034)


(1,428)


(2,155)

(892)


1,143


Decrease in other long-term liabilities


(134)


-


(248)

-


(902)


Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses


1,352


161


1,062

119


2,727


Net cash provided by operating activities


$2,452


$ (2,636)


$ 4,219

$ (6,365)


$ (4,867)


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


375


9


1,935

93


93


Purchase of property and equipment


(1,021)


(3,575)


(2,454)

(7,585)


(16,213)


Cash flows used in investing activities


$ (646)


$ (3,566)


$(519)

$(7,492)


$ (16,120)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Repayment of long-term loans


(425)


(261)


(847)

(3,261)


(1,071)


Proceeds from long-term loans received


-


1,976


-

12,480


16,680


Exercise of options


165


-


165

67


189


Cash flows provided by financing activities


$ (260)


$ 1,715


$(682)

$9,286


15,798













Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash


1546


(4,487)


3,018

(4,571)


(5,189)


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at
beginning of period


9,498


13,131


8,026

13,215


13,215


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$ 11,044


$ 8,644


$ 11,044

$ 8,644


$ 8,206


TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended


June 30,

June 30,

December 31,


2023


2022

2023

2022

2022















Net income (Loss)

$ 1,475


$ (132)

$ 2,133

$ (1,694)

$ (1,562)

Adjustments:







Share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies

(153)


(115)

(221)

(88)

(184)

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

(63)


(170)

(90)

(63)

98

Financial expenses (income), net

272


(508)

658

(574)

(127)

Depreciation and amortization

1,006


974

2,140

1,998

3,878

Restructuring expenses

-


775

-

1,703

1,715

Share based compensation

30


62

120

111

218

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,567


$ 886

$ 4,740

$ 1,393

$ 4,036





















SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd.

