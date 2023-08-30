Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - Blockchain infrastructure provider Crypto APIs Inc. has formed a strategic partnership with Enjin, a pioneer in the NFT blockchain ecosystem, to provide on-demand blockchain data for Enjin Wallet, a non-custodial cryptocurrency & NFT mobile wallet, used by over 3.6 million wallet users.

The collaboration between Crypto APIs and Enjin provides important infrastructural support for Enjin Wallet, enabling seamless access to Crypto APIs' Web3 blockchain suite services and empowering it with comprehensive blockchain data for the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains. By leveraging Crypto APIs' blockchain infrastructure suite, Enjin aims to improve the wallet experience, providing comprehensive and real-time data to its users. Thanks to the unified APIs provided by Crypto APIs, Enjin saves from maintenance and infrastructure time and resources.

Nashwan Khatib, Chief Executive Officer at Crypto APIs, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are very excited to provide infrastructure solutions to one of the leading NFT platforms on the market. Together, we are committed to delivering added value to Enjin's customers through sophisticated and versatile blockchain data, accessible from over 3.6 million wallet users."

As part of the partnership agreement, Crypto APIs ensures the provision of blockchain data, DevOps servers, real-time (instant) notifications, provision of HD wallets and supplying nodes to fuel Enjin's ecosystem. All provided services, according to Beduil Dauis, Crypto APIs Chief Business Development Officer, are addressing key issues that corporations and end-users face.

The Enjin ecosystem benefits from a range of services that facilitate the creation, trading, distribution, and integration of NFTs into virtual worlds. With over 2.5 billion blockchain assets already powered by Enjin, the platform boasts an ecosystem that enables developers, businesses, and individuals to manage their NFT assets. Enjin Wallet, a top-rated mobile cryptocurrency wallet on the App Store and Play Store, has over 2.8 million downloads, and Enjin's NFT marketplace, NFT.io, is currently on closed beta.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Crypto APIs and Enjin, promising a new era of enhanced blockchain data services and fostering further growth in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Established in 2018, Crypto APIs stands as a trailblazing provider of blockchain infrastructure services, catering to the needs of crypto and blockchain developers. Offering an extensive product suite for building crypto wallets, exchanges, custodians, lending and payment applications, accounting solutions, and more, Crypto APIs accelerates app development and enhances operational efficiency, saving valuable resources.

Trusted by industry leaders such as Chainlink, CoinSwitch Kuber, Ledger, Nexo, PayPal, and Rakuten, Crypto APIs boasts a wealth of SDK libraries for various programming languages and over 100 unified endpoints. The company's ISO 27001 certification further attests to its commitment to high encryption, security, and privacy standards.

With flexible subscription options, including free access and usage-based packages, Crypto APIs has established itself as a preferred choice for businesses seeking reliable and scalable blockchain infrastructure.

