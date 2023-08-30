CRI Online: Discovering China's Rural Revitalization: Overseas Media Officials Explore Shenyang's Tanbo Art Kingdom

SHENYANG, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

Amidst the prime season for indulging in the splendor of picturesque rice paddies, Tanbo Art Kingdom played host to a distinguished group of visitors. On the 28th of August, the event titled "Hello, Shenyang - 2023 'Together on Belt and Road' Overseas Journalists' Trip to Shenyang" graced the grounds of Tanbo Art Kingdom in Shenyang. Here, amidst undulating waves of rice stalks, the very essence of rural revitalization was savored.

Nestled within the heart of Shanjia Village in Shenyang's Shenbei New District, Tanbo Art Kingdom stands as a pastoral haven with a distinct emphasis on the art of rice paddies. Seamlessly intertwining the finesse of rice paddy artistry with the rich heritage of the Xibe ethnic group, this sanctuary proudly holds the nation's foremost expertise in rice paddy art design and cultivation techniques. It has been the nurturing ground for the growth of China's largest single-piece rice paddy artwork.

"The air here carries a refreshing purity, and the landscape is nothing short of breathtaking. To gaze downward from a height onto the splendid tapestry of the rice paddies evokes profound surprise-an emotion that eludes simple description," enthused Guvanch Soyunov, Director of the TV Broadcasting Channel at the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting, and Cinematography, revealing his deep admiration for Tanbo Art Kingdom.

Within the rice fields of the neighboring villages, a harmonious blend of artistic craftsmanship and the marvels of nature unfurls, unveiling to overseas media officials the profound reservoir of Chinese wisdom and creativity. Reflecting on the visit, ?vangelia Papazi, Foreign Correspondent for the Greek Ministry of China Media Group (CMG), mused, "In the midst of this verdant and pragmatic urban landscape, steeped in a reverence for local history and culture, the city progresses harmoniously."

Across the expansive tapestry of Chinese terrain, lie idyllic villages. Recent years have seen Tanbo Art Kingdom in the Shenbei New District exemplify a novel approach to rural rejuvenation. This endeavor has paved the way for an innovative synergy between agriculture and tourism, elevating Tanbo Art Kingdom to the status of a "Shenyang model" for rural revitalization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197674/image_5003628_28083878.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discovering-chinas-rural-revitalization-overseas-media-officials-explore-shenyangs-tanbo-art-kingdom-301913574.html