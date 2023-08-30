TEAL Joins Forces With Botlink to Advance the Adoption of BVLOS Drone Technology

Leveraging eSIM Technology to Deliver Reliable Connectivity for Global Drone Operations

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Teal, a global connectivity platform and pioneering force in eSIM technology, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Botlink, a leading innovator in the drone industry. This collaboration will leverage Teal's wholly owned, GSMA-certified eSIM technology to enable Botlink's mission-critical drone command-and-control technology by creating reliable and efficient connectivity for drone operators.

Botlink XRD2 is a leading cellular drone connectivity hardware solution enabling beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations around the world. The XRD2's utilization of Teal's eSIM platform marks a significant feature upgrade for XRD2 users, instantly unlocking cellular networks worldwide. Botlink's objective is to empower drone operators focused on the integration of drones into our daily lives. With Teal's eSIM technology, the Botlink XRD2 enables users to quickly and easily overcome challenging hurdles when it comes to ensuring "always-on" connectivity for their BVLOS operations.

BVLOS drone operations face many connectivity challenges and maintaining constant connectivity is "permission-to-play" for mission-critical drone operations. The lack of network redundancy, roaming restrictions, and the management of multiple vendors and contracts often result in significant time and money lost for businesses - not to mention the constant worry about 3G network sunsets, 5G upgrades, and network outages.

Enter Teal. The company's patented, GSMA-certified eSIM technology is addressing these issues head-on, providing a secure, global connectivity platform that is flexible and scalable for businesses.

"Through our partnership with Botlink, we're not just solving their connectivity challenges - we're revolutionizing the drone industry," said Robert Hamblet, CEO of Teal. "Our eSIM technology eliminates the traditional limitations of cellular network providers, offering unparalleled flexibility and reliability, so that Botlink can seamlessly deploy their technology worldwide ensuring the highest level of service and availability for their customers."

For customers deploying Botlink technology, cellular connectivity is paramount. The partnership between Teal and Botlink is proving to be a game-changer and this strategic alliance is designed to tackle the industry's most pressing connectivity challenges - from redundancy issues to the concerns surrounding network sunsets and ultimately making roaming a thing of the past for Botlink.

"After years of shipping the XRD around the world to customers, we knew that the final piece of the puzzle was to find the right SIM and data provider," said Matt Sather, General Manager at Botlink. "Teal was the perfect partner for us and our customers, as it delivers a single SIM and APN while letting the customer utilize different cellular networks around the world, including direct access to the major telecom providers in the U.S.," continued Sather.

This partnership is more than a collaboration; it's a step forward in bringing unparalleled connectivity to Botlink's customers. With Teal's eSIM technology, Botlink can continue to push the boundaries of drone technology, free from the constraints of traditional connectivity challenges.

It's a win-win situation for both companies and for drone operators who ultimately benefit from this alliance.

About TEAL

Teal's wholly owned and patented eSIM technology connects any device onto any data network worldwide. With more network operator agreements than any other connectivity provider, Teal gives businesses everywhere the flexibility and control to remotely switch between networks, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any internet of things (IoT) deployment. Teal's eSIM technology is GSMA-certified and supports applications across many industries including mobility, robotics, drones, industrial IoT, healthcare, and private LTE/5G. Learn more at teal.io.

About Botlink

Botlink was founded in Fargo, North Dakota, by military pilots and engineers with the intent to share the benefits of drones safely. Botlink is a drone software and hardware development company leading the LTE communication technology market with the XRD2 hardware and software platform. Botlink also provides automated drone control and safety features allowing operators to remain safe and compliant with complex flight regulations. For more information, visit https://botlink.com/.

