Real Time Technologies, Inc.: Real Time Technologies Named as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company in America for Third Year Running

RT² sustains upward momentum with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 570%.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Real Time Technologies, Inc (RT²) has been recognized on Inc. 5000's annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The recognition marks the company's third straight year on the list, at No. 1,040, up from No. 1,524 in 2022. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.





"Recently celebrating a decade in business, Real Time Technologies takes pride in once again being recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," remarked Omar Azrag, RT² CEO and President. "Looking ahead to the rest of 2023 and into 2024, RT² remains unwavering in its dedication as a strategic technology partner aimed at harmonizing the customer journey and systematically removing friction points across the complex wireless retail environment."

Real Time Technologies is a leading enterprise software platform serving Fortune 500 companies in the wireless industry. Trusted by tier-one telecom carriers to provide retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), payments, business intelligence and inventory management solutions, RT² has established itself as the largest wireless retail management provider in the U.S., serving over 13,000 wireless retailer locations nationwide. With the addition of Canada and Puerto Rico in 2022, RT² has continued its strong growth and momentum into 2023, building toward another breakout year for the company.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and a tight employment market. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added nearly 1.2 million jobs to the economy over the past three years. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 5000 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands now.

About Real Time Technologies (RT²)

RT² offers the most flexible cutting-edge Retail Management Solutions that encompass sales, inventory management, payment services, frontline employee management & engagement, business intelligence, and digital automation tools for the wireless industry. We help Fortune 500 companies unify their customer experience and remove pain points across multiple retail touch points. Now serving over 13,000 retail locations across the US, Territories, and Canada. RT² prides itself on fostering a family culture and a dynamic work environment where team members are set up to make meaningful contributions across the organization. Learn more at www.rt2.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

