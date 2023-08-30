Kamux will move two showrooms in Halmstad and Linköping, Sweden, to larger premises

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, focuses its operations on larger showrooms in line with its strategy and moves two showrooms operating in Halmstad and Linköping, Sweden, to larger premises at the beginning of September 2023.

Kamux has a total of 23 showrooms in Sweden. The showrooms in Halmstad and Linköping have both been in their current locations for more than four years.

"We are excited to start the autumn in the new showrooms. The larger premises allow us to display a wider range of different cars, providing our customers even higher quality service. The larger showroom size also enables more cost efficient operations, including handling of cars and logistics," says Kerim Nielsen, Country Director for Kamux in Sweden.

The premises in Halmstad will double in size and the new showroom will have room for app. 140 cars.

"We are also happy with the new locations. The showrooms in Halmstad and Linköping have served us well in their current locations, but the new showrooms are even more accessible to our customers. The new Halmstad showroom is located directly opposite the Halmstad Arena, while the Linköping showroom will move to the well-trafficked Bergsvägen with a large number of daily commuters," Kerim Nielsen says.

A comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars is available in all stores and customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as the in-take of trade-in cars.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kamux-will-move-two-showrooms-in-halmstad-and-linkoping-sweden-to-larger-premises-301913614.html