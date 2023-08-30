Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Revolutionizing Water Safety: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's Subsidiary Takes Bold Strides to Eradicate Serious Algae and Red Tide Threats

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's (OTC PINK:AWSL) subsidiary, NGWP Inc (Next Generation Water Purification), is embarking on a remarkable journey to tackle a pressing health hazard caused by Algae and Red Tide. The subsidiary's groundbreaking technology is set to deploy an additional 10 Algae Removing Vessels to one of the largest lakes in the Southeastern United States.

The Global Challenge: Algae and Red Tide Infestation - a Serious Health Hazard

Algae infestation in water bodies worldwide poses a rapidly growing and critical health risk worldwide. Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp (AP&I) is at the forefront of combatting this crisis with an ingenious solution. Through proprietary Algae Vessels (AVs), these vessels are strategically placed within hazardous water bodies to target and eliminate harmful Algae Blooms that plague rivers, ponds, and lakes, as well as Red Tide Algae blooms in saltwater bodies. The AVs adeptly absorb the harmful Algae and Red Tide, processing them onboard before safely returning benign Algae to the water body. This transformed Algae then contributes as a natural and non-hazardous food source for aquatic life.

Innovative Benefits and Sustainable Practices

While battling this environmental menace, NGWP Algae Vessels operate with a zero-carbon footprint, harnessing wind, and solar power for their operation. This commitment aligns with AP&I's overarching corporate goal of benefiting the environment.

Converting Crisis into Opportunity

In collaboration with a leading Environmental agency in the State of Florida, NGWP has initiated a pivotal research endeavor. As a testament to their commitment, one AV has undergone extensive testing and assessment in Lake Okeechobee, a sprawling 467,000-acre lake. Now, NGWP is producing an additional 10 AVs to be strategically placed within various locations in the same lake. This ambitious project aims to complete comprehensive research within three months, setting the stage for a potential revolution in water safety.

Not only is this Algae and Red Tide becoming a serious health hazard for residents, but it is also affecting the state's tourism industry, tourism being major source of income for the state.

A Glimpse into the Future

The implications are astounding. Once the research phase concludes, projections indicate that hundreds of NGWP AVs will be leased indefinitely, solely for Lake Okeechobee. This signifies a mere fraction of the total number required to address this burgeoning health crisis across the state and globally.

NGWP Algae Vessel Note: The green is the Algae destroying the Lake

Turning the Tide

With its pioneering proprietary technology, Atlantic Power and Infrastructure is not only safeguarding aquatic ecosystems but also promoting healthier water bodies. The subsidiary's efforts are set to alleviate what has rapidly become a critical health hazard worldwide. Until now, environmental authorities have been grappling with a solution to this swiftly escalating crisis. Through innovation and dedication, AP&I's subsidiary is rewriting the narrative and leading the charge toward a safer and more sustainable future.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp:

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp stands at the forefront of environmental innovation, committed to tackling pressing challenges through cutting-edge technologies. Our divisions span diverse domains, from water purification to sustainable agriculture and groundbreaking infrastructure solutions.

Next Generation Agriculture Division:

Empowering farmers with forward-looking solutions, our Next Generation Agriculture division offers a range of benefits. From eco-friendly fire retardants to Ascogel, a revolutionary advancement that boosts production by up to 30% and retains an astounding 400 times its weight in water, even in arid conditions.

Scrap Tire Construction Products Division - Introducing Flexi®-Pave:

For over two decades, our Scrap Tire Construction Products division has pioneered the revolutionary Flexi®-Pave technology. This advanced material, characterized by its high porosity and durability, is a game-changer in stormwater management, water treatment, shoreline protection, and ship docks.

Notable Installations :

Flexi®-Pave's remarkable attributes have left an indelible mark on renowned sites globally. From Yellowstone National Park to Arlington National Cemetery, from Red Butte Gardens to Atlanta's iconic Beltline, and extending all the way to London's Kew Botanical Gardens in England, Flexi®-Pave has been instrumental in shaping sustainable, resilient environments.

Exceptional Characteristics of Flexi®-Pave:

Flexi®-Pave's extraordinary qualities include long-term and short-term permeability, remarkable flexibility, crack resistance (even in challenging freeze-thaw conditions), enhanced resistance against trip hazards, and exceptional slip resistance.

As Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp continues its innovative journey, we remain steadfast in our commitment to pioneering solutions that create lasting positive impact across the planet.

