Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy President and CEO to Appear Today on Fox Business Network's "Varney & Co."

CEO James Doris to Discuss Launch of Wildfire Mitigation Technology

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, James Doris, is scheduled to appear on Fox Business Network's Varney & Co. program today between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. (ET).

During his appearance Mr. Doris intends to discuss the launch of the Open Conductor Detection Technology owned by Camber and its joint venture partners which is designed to assist utilities improve grid stability, reduce the risk of wildfires and mitigate the damage caused by incendiary events. More information about the technology can be found at https://camberprotection.com/.

James A. Doris, President & CEO of Camber, commented, "We value the opportunity to discuss this important technology on a globally televised network and streamed business program like Varney & Co. on the Fox Business Network."

Varney & Co. is a leading cable television business and financial news talk show on the Fox Business Network (FBN) hosted by renowned British-American economic and political commentator Stuart Varney. The show includes market coverage, current events coverage, and interviews and commentary with Wall Street experts. Varney & Co. airs weekdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

About Camber Energy,Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778468/Camber-Energy-President-and-CEO-to-Appear-Today-on-Fox-Business-Networks-Varney-Co