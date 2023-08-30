Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
WKN: A3D34X | ISIN: US13200M6075 | Ticker-Symbol: 58L
Tradegate
30.08.23
08:28 Uhr
0,401 Euro
+0,002
+0,50 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMBER ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMBER ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4030,42213:26
0,4080,42213:15
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2023 | 13:02
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy President and CEO to Appear Today on Fox Business Network's "Varney & Co."

CEO James Doris to Discuss Launch of Wildfire Mitigation Technology

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, James Doris, is scheduled to appear on Fox Business Network's Varney & Co. program today between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. (ET).

During his appearance Mr. Doris intends to discuss the launch of the Open Conductor Detection Technology owned by Camber and its joint venture partners which is designed to assist utilities improve grid stability, reduce the risk of wildfires and mitigate the damage caused by incendiary events. More information about the technology can be found at https://camberprotection.com/.

James A. Doris, President & CEO of Camber, commented, "We value the opportunity to discuss this important technology on a globally televised network and streamed business program like Varney & Co. on the Fox Business Network."

Varney & Co. is a leading cable television business and financial news talk show on the Fox Business Network (FBN) hosted by renowned British-American economic and political commentator Stuart Varney. The show includes market coverage, current events coverage, and interviews and commentary with Wall Street experts. Varney & Co. airs weekdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

About Camber Energy,Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:
Tel. 281.404.4387

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778468/Camber-Energy-President-and-CEO-to-Appear-Today-on-Fox-Business-Networks-Varney-Co

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
