DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) ("REX" or "the Company") today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ("Q2 '23") ended July 31, 2023. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Conference Call:
212/231-2932
Webcast / Replay URL:
www.rexamerican.com
The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.
REX American Resources' Q2 '23 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth") and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen") ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates.
REX's Q2 '23 net sales and revenue were $212.0 million compared with $240.3 million in Q2 '22. The year-over-year net sales and revenue decline primarily reflects a reduction in the quantities sold of ethanol, as well as lower prices for ethanol, dried and modified distillers grains, and corn oil. Q2 '23 gross profit increased 30.1% to $18.4 million, from $14.1 million in Q2 '22, primarily reflecting lower corn and natural gas pricing. Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests was $16.1 million, compared with $19.2 million in the comparable year-ago period; however, excluding the benefit of COVID-19 relief grants received in Q2 '22 income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest increased 64.3% to $16.1 million in Q2 '23 from $9.8 million in Q2 '22. Q2 '22 benefited as the Company's two consolidated plants received COVID-19 relief grants from the U.S.D.A. totaling approximately $7.8 million recorded as other income, and approximately $1.6 million recorded as equity income in unconsolidated affiliates.
Net income attributable to REX shareholders was $9.1 million in Q2 '23 compared with $11.2 million in Q2 '22. Q2 '23 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $0.52, compared to $0.63 per share in Q2 '22. Per share results for the Q2 '23 and Q2 '22 periods are based on 17,460,000 and 17,772,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, reflecting the Company's 3-for-1 common stock split effected August 5, 2022.
REX American Resources' Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, "Our focus on operational efficiency resulted in REX delivering its twelfth consecutive quarter of profitability. During the quarter we continued our efforts on the One Earth Energy carbon capture project. We believe the One Earth project has the potential to deliver compelling financial returns and will position REX to play an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Earlier this year, our NuGen Energy facility reached an agreement to be part of Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon capture and storage pipeline, which we believe will also advance our sustainability goals. In addition, Big River Resources previously entered into an agreement with Navigator CO2 whereby Navigator is to provide Big River with turnkey carbon capture, utilization and storage services.
"Our solid financial position and balance sheet flexibility, combined with our company-wide focus on operational excellence, allows us to continue to make return-focused investments to further strengthen our plants and their operational efficiency while also moving our carbon capture and sequestration initiatives forward."
Balance Sheet
As of July 31, 2023, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $284.4 million, $31.2 million of which was at the parent company and $253.2 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2023, of $280.9 million, $42.1 million of which was at the parent company and $238.8 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities.
The following table summarizes select data related to REX's
consolidated alternative energy interests:
Three Months Ended
April 30,
2023
2022
|Net sales and revenue
$
212,714
$
194,228
|Cost of sales
197,685
182,316
|Gross profit
15,029
11,912
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
(10,632
)
(5,203
)
|Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates
1,490
1,951
|Interest and other income, net
2,801
174
Change in Accounting Principles
For the quarter ended July 31, 2023 the Company made a change in the method of accounting to begin classifying shipping and handling costs as cost of sales, instead of within selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), as historically presented, in order to improve the comparability of gross profit and SG&A reported. The Company has applied a retrospective application of the new accounting policy.
The following table summarizes the impact of the Company's
retrospective change in accounting principle:
Three Months Ended
April 30, 2023
As Previously
Effect of
As Currently
Cost of sales
$
197,685
$
4,863
$
202,548
Gross profit
$
15,029
$
(4,863
)
$
10,166
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(10,632
)
$
4,863
$
(5,769
)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 31, 2022
|July 31, 2022
|As Previously
Reported
|Effect of
Change
|As Currently
Reported
|As Previously
Reported
|Effect of
Change
|As Currently
Reported
|Cost of sales
$
223,744
$
2,481
$
226,225
$
406,060
$
2,485
$
408,545
|Gross profit
$
16,584
$
(2,481
)
$
14,103
$
28,496
$
(2,485
)
$
26,011
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(9,148
)
$
2,481
$
(6,667
)
$
(14,351
)
$
2,485
$
(11,866
)
Second Quarter Conference Call
REX will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET today to discuss the quarterly results and will host a question and answer session. The dial in number for the audio conference call is 212/231-2932 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at, www.rexamerican.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.
About REX American Resources Corporation
REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 695 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended July 31, 2023. REX's effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended July 31, 2023) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 275 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.
This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company's business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net sales and revenue
$
211,977
$
240,328
$
424,691
$
434,556
|Cost of sales
193,625
226,225
396,173
408,545
|Gross profit
18,352
14,103
28,518
26,011
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
(8,618
)
(6,667
)
(14,387
)
(11,866
)
|Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates
3,047
3,598
4,537
5,549
|Interest and other income, net
3,271
8,181
6,072
8,355
|Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
16,052
19,215
24,740
28,049
|Provision for income taxes
(3,768
)
(4,330
)
(5,756
)
(6,178
)
|Net income
12,284
14,885
18,984
21,871
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3,229
)
(3,715
)
(4,693
)
(5,519
)
|Net income attributable to REX common shareholders
$
9,055
$
11,170
$
14,291
$
16,352
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
17,460
17,772
17,427
17,777
|Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders
$
0.52
$
0.63
$
0.82
$
0.92
- balance sheets follow -
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Unaudited
July 31,
January 31,
|ASSETS:
2023
2023
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
102,166
$
69,612
|Short-term investments
182,209
211,331
|Restricted cash
2,009
1,735
|Accounts receivable
31,998
25,162
|Inventory
45,960
48,744
|Refundable income taxes
5,654
2,962
|Prepaid expenses and other
17,947
13,098
|Total current assets
387,943
372,644
|Property and equipment, net
135,144
135,497
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,713
15,214
|Other assets
19,554
23,179
|Equity method investment
37,582
33,045
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
592,936
$
579,579
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable - trade
$
22,100
$
34,091
|Current operating lease liabilities
5,095
5,180
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
20,346
15,328
|Total current liabilities
47,541
54,599
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Deferred taxes
1,097
1,097
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
7,605
9,855
|Other long-term liabilities
3,144
3,034
|Total long-term liabilities
11,846
13,986
|EQUITY:
|REX shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
299
299
|Paid-in capital
3,181
578
|Retained earnings
655,117
640,826
|Treasury stock
(192,037
)
(193,721
)
|Total REX shareholders' equity
466,560
447,982
|Noncontrolling interests
66,989
63,012
|Total equity
533,549
510,994
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
592,936
$
579,579
- statements of cash flows follow -
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Unaudited
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income including noncontrolling interests
$
18,984
$
21,871
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
8,915
8,984
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
2,671
2,835
|Income from equity method investments
(4,537
)
(5,549
)
|Interest income from investments
(3,967
)
(488
)
|Deferred income taxes
3,947
4,153
|Stock based compensation expense
3,892
856
|Loss on sale of property and equipment - net
205
5
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
(6,836
)
(12,738
)
|Inventories
2,784
(7,703
)
|Refundable income taxes
(2,692
)
779
|Other assets
(5,153
)
(2,153
)
|Accounts payable - trade
(12,595
)
(11,254
)
|Other liabilities
3,019
1,173
|Net cash provided by operating activities
8,637
771
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital Expenditures
(8,173
)
(2,936
)
|Purchase of short-term investments
(194,400
)
(189,988
)
|Sale of short-term investments
227,490
25,882
|Deposits
(20
)
-
|Proceeds from sale of real estate and property and equipment
10
-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
24,907
(167,042
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Treasury stock acquired
-
(6,193
)
|Payments to noncontrolling interests holders
(716
)
(1,633
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(716
)
(7,826
)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
32,828
(174,097
)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of period
71,347
232,068
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of period
$
104,175
$
57,971
|Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued
$
570
$
563
|Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued
$
965
$
1,539
|Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures
$
1,029
$
260
|Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution
$
312
$
4,507
